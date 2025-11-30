Archbishop Uy leads protest, says spiritual awakening will end corruption

Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy leads protesters in an anti-corruption rally in Cebu City on Sunday, November 30. | CDN Digital photo by Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s time for Cebuanos and the entire country to wake up spiritually to end corruption.

Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy gave this message on Sunday, November 30, urging Cebuanos and the rest of the country to rise from spiritual slumber amid the corruption gripping the nation.

The archbishop, head of Archdiocese of Cebu as well as other religious groups gathered for another wave of anti-corruption demonstrations under the banner Supakk: Sugbuanong Pakigbisog Kontra Kurapsyon (Cebuano Struggle Against Corruption).

The title of the anti-corruption protest calls to mind the Cebuano “supak,” which means defy or oppose.

READ: ‘The corrupt will fall!’: Cebu groups protest on Bonifacio Day

Mass and march

The activity began with a Holy Mass at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu, and Uy himself led the subsequent Walk for Integrity and Good Governance.

In his homily for the first Sunday of Advent, Uy urged the faithful to awaken from what he described as “spiritual sleep.”

“Wake up already. This call is very timely for us Filipinos today,” he said, noting that Advent is not only a sign that Christmas is coming, but a season of new beginnings.

“At this time, the Philippines needs an Advent, needs an awakening. We need to be awakened so we can start anew and begin walking with God.”

Big, small corruption causes suffering

The archbishop had opened his homily by greeting “people who have been stolen from,” a reference to at least a trillion pesos that has been lost to the nation in anomalous flood control projects.

Uy, who has consistently spoken out against corruption, emphasized that both large-scale and everyday “small corruption” continue to wound the nation.

“Our nation doesn’t only suffer because of big corruption. It also suffers because of small corruption,” he said.

READ: LOOK: Cebuanos march vs corruption on Bonifacio Day

Bishop’s confession

The archbishop appeared to model confessing to acts of corruption.

He admitted that he once rejoiced with his friends when they found out they did not need to use their tickets in a Roman bus which had a busted validating machine.

That would have meant they could use their unvalidated tickets for another ride.

But he said they were put to shame when another passenger wrote “used” on his ticket when he discovered the validating machine was not working.

Uy admitted that he and his friends were wrong and apologized to the congregation. He confessed that even priests were prone to corruption because it is human to be tempted.

But, he added, corruption must end, and Filipinos must be one in putting it to an end.

READ: In Baguio City, hundreds of youths join anti-corruption protest

Interfaith walk

Despite the afternoon heat, dozens of participants dressed in white gathered in downtown Cebu City to join the march.

Aside from Catholics, members of other Christian communities and religions such as Muslims also took part in the march.

Protesters were to walk from the basilica to the Fuente Osmeña Circle via Osmeña Boulevard.

They were advised not to make any call for the highest government officials to resign or demand the return of former president Rodrigo Duterte who is detained at an International Criminal Court facility in the Nehterlands.

Ending corruption requires a united struggle

As the rally continued, Uy called on the public to be united in confronting corruption and to stay rooted in their faith.

He had pointed out in his homily that the lack of unity leads nowhere.

Uy said he himself has been attacked by trolls on social media, and has even blocked people if their words seem to be too much.

But he said fighting, even online, is not the way to go.

“If you want a new Philippines—if you want corruption to end—we must walk together toward the Lord’s mountain. Not toward anger, not toward division, but toward God’s life,” he said.

He also encouraged the faithful to embody the values of their faith. “And second, as a people, let us not only call ourselves Christians. Let us live like Christ.”

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