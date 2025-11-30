Cebu FC demolishes Valenzuela PB-Mendiola 9-0 in PFL

Cebu Fc’s first 11 against Valenzuela PB-Mendiola. | PFL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club (CFC) delivered a statement performance on Saturday, overpowering Valenzuela PB-Mendiola 9-0 and tightening their hold on second place in the Philippines Football League (PFL).

The win brought Cebu FC’s season goal tally level with third-placed Manila Digger at 33, showcasing their attacking firepower. Homegrown striker Leo Maquiling earned “Man of the Match” honors for his two goals and an assist.

With the victory, the Gentle Giants sit just two points behind league leaders One Taguig FC, collecting 22 points from seven wins, two losses, and one draw. Manila Digger follows with 20 points, while Valenzuela PB-Mendiola remains struggling with just one win and eight losses.

Cebu FC set the tone early, racing to a 4-0 lead by halftime. Tajik playmaker Fati Khudoidodzoda orchestrated the attacking moves, providing key assists including the opening goal in the second minute, when Rico Andes converted a precise header.

Anderson Pinto doubled the lead in the 14th minute with a low, powerful strike from a loose ball. Fahti then netted two goals before Jacob Liao finished a free-kick delivery from Glenn Thomas Ramos to make it 4-0 at the break.

The Gentle Giants continued their dominance in the second half of their game at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. Esrom Paulos scored in the 57th minute, followed by Abou Sy’s 61st-minute header off another Fahti assist. Maquiling added a brace of his own, scoring in the 79th and 93rd minutes, while Glenn Thomas Ramos contributed a neat finish in the 82nd minute after a clever Maquiling setup.

Cebu FC’s relentless attack left former goalkeeper Jack Zambrano, now with Valenzuela, with little chance, as the Gentle Giants demonstrated clinical finishing and fluid teamwork.

With this emphatic result, Cebu FC strengthens its bid for the PFL title anew, while refocusing themselves for the resumption of their AFF Shopee Cup campaign against Selangor FC in December at home.

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