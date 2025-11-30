10K join anti-corruption rally in Cebu

Citizens join the Sugboanong Pakigbisog Kontra Korapyson (SuPaKK), among other groups, in marching toward Cebu City’s Fuente Osmeña on Sunday, November 30. | CDN Photo/Airam Limatog

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An estimated 10,000 individuals took to the streets again here for another round of anti-corruption rallies on Sunday, November 30.

Protesters, dressed in white, marched down Osmeña Boulevard, Colon Street and in Fuente Osmeña Circle, calling for justice and accountability against rampant corruption involving anomalous flood control projects, especially after the devastation that Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) caused.

The first wave of protests began as early as 8 a.m. when militant and cause-oriented groups, mostly from the youth and labor sectors, trooped to Fuente Osmeña, Osmeña Boulevard and Colon Street.

SuPaKK: an interfaith alliance against corruption

In the afternoon, no less than Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy led the next rally under the banner of the Sugboanong Pakigbisog Kontra Korapyson (SuPaKK), which loosely translates to Cebuanos Fighting Against Corruption.

Read: Archbishop Uy leads protest, says spiritual awakening will end corruption

SuPaKK, a wordplay on the Cebuano word “supak” that means to defy or oppose, is composed of civil and interfaith groups in Cebu.

The whole day event, according to Cebu City police, was generally peaceful and smooth.

“There were no untoward incidents,” said Police Lt. Col. Jose Los Baños, public information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Read: LIST: Anti-corruption rallies outside Metro Manila on November 30

Anti-corruption rallies peaceful and orderly throughout

The police deployed close to 1,000 personnel to maintain peace and order throughout the whole-day event.

Amid the public’s anger and calls for accountability, the Independent Commission for Infrastructure is investigating at least 80 flood control projects linked to 15 to 18 contractors previously mentioned by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The 80 are just part of potentially 421 non-existent, anomalous, or failed government projects.

Read: ICI warns of possible charges as probe flags lapses in Cebu flood works

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