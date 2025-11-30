Cesafi: USJ-R trips CIT-U on the road to final four

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs dampened Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats’ hopes of making the final four in Cesafi Season 2025.

USJ-R pulled off a 66-63 upset against the dark horses team of Technologians on Sunday, November 30, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The loss gives CIT-U a precarious hold on the fourth spot in the standings.

The Junior Wildcats dropped to six wins and three defeats and snapped their five-game winning streak.

READ: Cesafi: CIT-U Junior Wildcats catch fire, upset favored SHS-AdC

Waiting in the wings

Meanwhile, the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters and University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) remain within striking distance of the semifinals.

UC currently holds a 5-3 record, and USPF sits at 5-5.

The playoff picture gets even more interesting as UC faces the struggling San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors on Monday at 5:15 p.m., giving them a chance to tie CIT-U’s record.

Although CIT-U still holds the head-to-head advantage over UC, they previously lost to USPF, who also have their final elimination round game against SCSC on Thursday, December 4.

How CIT-U can make semis

Coincidentally, CIT-U will also face SCSC and must beat them decisively on Wednesday, December 3, to secure the No. 4 seed for the playoffs.

Against USJ-R, CIT-U squandered a 10-point third-quarter lead, 46-36, allowing the Golden Jaguars to chip away at the deficit heading into the final quarter.

USJ-R erased the lead and went ahead 64-60 with under a minute remaining, courtesy of a 4-0 run by Michael Jay Villasan and John Caresosa.

Francis Kyle Gigantina hit a clutch triple for CIT-U with nine seconds left to pull within one, 63-64, but USJ-R retained the final possession.

A critical foul sent Clyve Antig to the line, where he made both free throws, extending the lead to 66-63 with eight seconds remaining.

Last eight seconds

CIT-U’s final desperation three by Keiff Suarez missed, and a subsequent foul sent AJ Prudenciado to the line, where he missed both attempts.

Though CIT-U grabbed the defensive rebound, time expired, ending the game.

USJ-R’s Krstc Da Silva led all scorers with 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and one steal.

Villasan recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Caresosa added 12 markers.

For CIT-U, Gigantina finished with 18 points.

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