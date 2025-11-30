LTO delays impounding of e-bikes, e-trikes by 1 month

For more than a year now, various agencies have been trying to enforce a ban on e-trikes and e-bikes along major roads. | Inquirer File Photo

MANILA – Public complaints have prompted the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to delay its plan to impound e-bikes and e-trikes plying national highways.

LTO chief Markus Lacanilao announced in a video statement on Sunday, November 30, that the enforcement date has been moved to January 2, 2026, giving motorists a one-month reprieve and allowing the agency more time to clarify the rules.

The plan was previously set for strict enforcement starting on Monday, December 1.

“There will be no impounding operation for the time being while we implement a comprehensive information drive,” Lacanilao said.

He said updated guidelines will be issued to clearly define where light electric vehicles (LEVs) are permitted and where they are not.

Banning light electric vehicles to ‘make roads safer’

LTO enforcers will be stationed along major roads starting Monday, not to confiscate anything, but to educate LEV riders on what they can and can’t do.

Come January 2, 2026, however, Lacanilao said the strict impounding will be implemented.

“Ultimately, the LTO has only one goal—not to inconvenience the public, but to ensure that our roads are safe… including users of e-bikes, e-trikes, and other LEVs,” he said.

The LTO earlier said the ban on LEVs along national highways was prompted by a spike in accidents involving e-bikes and e-trikes. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP