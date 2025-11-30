Marcos, Duterte are ‘king, queen of corruption,’ say Davao protesters
DAVAO CITY– An estimated 300 protesters, mostly youth, women, workers, and even some lawyers, joined the march along the entire stretch of Roxas Boulevard here for the people’s protest against corruption on Bonifacio Day.
The protesters also chanted “Marcos, Duterte, walang pinagkaiba (Marcos, Duterte are no different),” and “Rebolusyon ni Bonifacio, isulong, isulong (Let’s push for Bonifacio’s revolution)” as they called on for the corrupt to be held to account and justice for all victims of corruption.
They also called both President Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte the “king and queen of corruption.”
READ: Archbishop Uy leads protest, says spiritual awakening will end corruption
From internet to the streets
Protesters also raised the unaccounted P600 billion confidential funds of Duterte and the P125 million spent in 11 days.
Cobbie Jan said it was not enough for people to express their anger on social media, but they also had to join the protest to show their opposition to corruption.
Support for world court
The crowd also rejoiced in the recent ruling of the Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, rejecting the interim release of former President Rodrigo Duterte.
Leo Fuentes Xl, one of the conveners of the group Stop Corruption Alliance, said that for every P1000 spent in the market, P120 goes to the government in the form of taxes.
But instead of giving the people projects, government officials are lining their own pockets.
Protesters said the protest is the continuation of the struggle started by Andres Bonifacio, also known as the father of the Philippine Revolution against the Spanish forces.
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