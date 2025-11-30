UV Green Lancers rout UP Cebu, strengthen no. 2 post before playoffs

The UV Green Lancers | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers made quick work of the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 95-56, to secure their 10th win of the ongoing Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament.

ith the lopsided victory on Sunday, November 30, at the Cebu Coliseum, UV strengthened their hold on the No. 2 spot heading into the playoffs, positioning themselves for a twice-to-beat advantage.

For UP Cebu, the result effectively ends their campaign, as the Fighting Maroons suffered their 11th loss against just two wins.

READ: Cesafi: Green Lancers can sustain momentum for 4-peat bid – Gary Cortes

Double-digit blitz

Four Green Lancers finished in double figures, led by Kent Ivo Salarda, who posted a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double with three steals and an assist.

PJ Taliman added 12 points, while Raul Gentallan and Winston Bingil contributed 10 points apiece as UV built a lead as large as 39 points before closing the game at 95-56.

For UP Cebu, Raul Gilbuena was the lone scorer in double digits with 18 points.

Injuries hamper Maroons

The Fighting Maroons were hampered by injuries to key players Andrew Padilla, Wenraye Sarol, and Aaron Kress, while leading scorer AJ Delos Reyes managed only five points.

UV dominated across the board, outscoring UP Cebu 64-28 in the paint, converting turnovers into 32 points compared to UP’s 19, and capitalizing on second-chance opportunities with 27 points over UP’s 10.

The Green Lancers’ bench also made a significant impact, contributing 65 points to UP Cebu’s 22.

UV will close out their elimination round schedule on Wednesday, December 3, against the n o. 3 Benedicto College Cheetahs in a highly anticipated rematch. A win by the Cheetahs could threaten UV’s twice-to-beat edge, as Benedicto currently holds an 8-3 record and owns the tiebreaker over UV.

The Cheetahs have one more game after facing UV, against USJ-R on Friday, which could ultimately determine the final playoff seedings.

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