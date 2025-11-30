BPO workers join Bonifacio Day protest in Cebu, demand labor protections

The BPO Industry Employees’ Network (BIEN) Cebu joins the anti-corruption protest on Bonifacio Day. | Photo from BIEN Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Demanding fair treatment and improved working conditions, business process outsourcing (BPO) workers joined a mass protest in downtown Cebu on Sunday, November 30.

The BPO Industry Employees’ Network (BIEN) Cebu participated in the Kalihukang Sugboanon Kontra Korapsyon rally, which focused on calls for justice and government accountability on Bonifacio Day.

“Taliwala sa nilabay na bagyo ug linog, ang tubag sa atong mga opisyales sa atong gobyerno, gikan sa pinkataas na posisyon, nakita namo na pagpabaya ang ilang gibuhat sa amoa,” said Kyle Enero, president of BIEN Cebu.

(Amid the recent storms and earthquakes, we saw neglect in the response of our government officials, even from the highest positions.)

‘Profit over our safety’

Enero said that BPO workers were not rightfully protected following recent calamities that struck the province.

“Karon nakita namo sa industry sa BPO, business as usual gihapon ang pamalakad. Napugos gihapon ang pagtrabaho sa mga BPO workers taliwala sa mga bagyo ug linog sa ngalan sa kita sa mga langyaw na negosyante,” he said.

(It is still business as usual in the BPO industry. BPO workers are forced to work amid storms and earthquakes in the name of profit for foreign companies.)

Read: Osmeña on BPO firms ignoring quake safety: ‘We’ll hit them where it hurts’

Investigate unjust labor practices

BIEN Cebu previously requested the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to investigate BPO companies that reportedly forced their employees to return to work immediately after the September 30 earthquake.

According to the group, employees who went home after the quake were marked unpaid, lost their attendance bonuses, or were suspended.

Those who did not report the next day were tagged for unauthorized absences.

Temporary mass lay-off

The group has also planned to hold a dialogue with the labor agency on Monday, December 1, after learning that more than 400 employees of a multinational BPO company’s Cebu office are set to be placed on “floating status” by December 15, 2025.

BIEN-Cebu criticized the move as unfair, saying that management cited “performance issues” yet included tenured and top-performing agents in the plan.

They warned that the six-month no-work-no-pay setup will pressure employees to resign, allowing the company to avoid granting them separation pay and other benefits.

BIEN-Cebu urged DOLE and the national government to ensure that the company provides severance pay to those whose employment will be terminated and guaranteed compensation for workers who are being reprofiled.

Reprofiling is the practice in BPO companies of assigning employees to other roles, clients, or lines of business.

Protect BPO workers

BIEN Cebu urged the government to pass the “Magna Carta for BPO Workers” in the Senate and House of Representatives.

The proposal aims to set clear standards for fair wages, benefits, job security, and safe working conditions for employees in the country’s BPO industry.

Cebu is one of the country’s largest BPO hubs outside Metro Manila, employing thousands of call center workers across the metro.

Read: DOLE-7 to BPO firm: Stop operations until violations are corrected

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