Cebu Archbishop Uy to corrupt: When did you last cry for your people?

Cebu Archbishop Abet Uy joins the Sugbuanong Pakigbisog Kontra Korapyson (SuPaKK) march on November 30, 2025. | Photo courtesy of Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The new Archbishop of Cebu delivered a strongly worded statement addressed to all corrupt individuals as he joined the latest round of anti-corruption rallies here on Sunday, November 30.

Archbishop Alberto ‘Abet’ Uy did not mince words when he called out those involved in corruption during the Sugboanong Pakigbisog Kontra Korapyson (SuPaKK) march on Sunday.

Question to kurakot

“Sa mga kurakot, ako mangutana: When was the last time you cried for your people? Duna pa ba mo’y kasing-kasing? Duna pa ba mo’y konsensya? Duna pa ba mo’y Ginoo?” Uy said.

(To the corrupt, I ask: When was the last time you cried for your people? Do you still have a heart? Do you still have a conscience? Do you still have a God?)

READ: LOOK: Cebuanos march vs corruption on Bonifacio Day

As a matter of fact, he urged them to ‘repent, face the truth, take responsibility and return what is not theirs’ in the name of God.

“Humble yourself because nothing matters more than the salvation of your soul,” he said.

Corruption

Rampant corruption rewrote and changed the Philippines’ destiny, and the trillions of pesos stolen could have uplifted the lives of all Filipinos, Uy pointed out during his speech.

“Tinuod baya na (That is true). If there were no graft and corruption, life would be much easier for many of us,” he said.

The amount of money taken away could have been spent to improve healthcare services and hospitals so that patients would no longer have to sleep on the floors.

READ: Cebu Archbishop Uy: PH is being ‘victimized by thieves’

It could have also meant better education through building more classrooms and providing more scholarships as well as better agriculture by helping fisherfolk and farmers, said Uy.

“Kung ang maong kuwarta gigamit pa sa paghatag og panginabuhian didto sa mga probinsya, dili na unta mapuno og mga tawo ang ciudad. Dili na unta ma-overcrowded ang Cebu,” he added.

(If that money was used to give a means of livelihood there in our provinces, then the city would not be full of people. Cebu would not be overcrowded.)

Only the beginning

Uy, who became Cebu’s archbishop last September, led Sunday’s march and rally under the banner of SuPaKK.

SuPaKK is the name of the coalition of civic, cause-oriented and interfaith groups that organized Sunday’s anti-corruption rally that drew a total of 10,000 participants.

It was the second wave of protests that followed after anomalies tied to flood control projects surfaced.

READ: Davao protesters call Marcos, Duterte ‘king, queen of corruption’

Call also for justice

Protesters, this time, demanded not only accountability for guilty officials but also justice, especially in the aftermath of Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) that claimed over 150 lives in Cebu alone.

Meanwhile, both Uy and the leaders behind SuPaKK vowed that Sunday’s activities were only the beginning for their advocacy.

They urged Cebuanos here to unite and continue to push for accountability and transparency.

In line with that, the prelate also suggested solutions to address corruption in the country which included reinforcing strict audit as well as setting up digital payments to ensure every centavo is tracked.

Huge work

“Dako ni nga trabahoon, apan dill imposible. Kinahanglan lang gyud og political will. Uban sa panabang sa Dios ug sa mga tawo nga dunay maayong kabubut-on, ato ning mahimo. Ug ato gyud ning buhaton tungod ug alang sa nasud ug sa sunod nga henerasyon,” explained Uy.

(This is a huge work, but it’s not impossible. What is needed is political will. And with the help of God and sincere people, we can achieve this. And we need to for our country and for the future generation.)

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