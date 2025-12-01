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FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, December 1, 2025

By: December 01, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for December 1, 2025, which is the Monday of the first week of Advent.

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Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 8, 5-11. 

When Jesus entered Capernaum, a centurion approached him and appealed to him,

saying, “Lord, my servant is lying at home paralyzed, suffering dreadfully.”

He said to him, “I will come and cure him.”

The centurion said in reply, “Lord, I am not worthy to have you enter under my roof; only say the word and my servant will be healed.

For I too am a person subject to authority, with soldiers subject to me. And I say to one, ‘Go,’ and he goes; and to another, ‘Come here,’ and he comes; and to my slave, ‘Do this,’ and he does it.”

When Jesus heard this, he was amazed and said to those following him, “Amen, I say to you, in no one in Israel have I found such faith.

I say to you, many will come from the east and the west, and will recline with Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob at the banquet in the kingdom of heaven.”

SOURCE: dailygospel.org

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