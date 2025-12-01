Lone bettor bags P155.2-M Ultra Lotto jackpot for November 30 draw

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Another lucky bettor has become a multimillionaire after he or she won the over P155.2 million 6/55 Ultra Lotto jackpot for the November 30 draw.

Based on the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) November 30 draw results, one bettor guessed the correct winning combination for the Ultra Lotto — 26-8-20-3-58-28 — which has a jackpot prize of P155,223,593.80.

READ: Lotto draw results, November 30, 2025

No one, however, won the other major lotto game drawn on Sunday, 6/49 Super Lotto.

No bettor picked the correct winning combination of last night’s Super Lotto draw, which is 6-32-3-21-10-7 and it carries a jackpot prize of P27,769,526.40.

This means that in the next Super Lotto draw on Tuesday, the jackpot prize may hit P28 million or more.

READ: Solo winner takes ₱8.91M MegaLotto 6/45 jackpot in Nov. 28 draw

For tonight’s draw, Monday, December 1, lotto games to be drawn are the 6/45 Mega Lotto and the 6/55 Grand Lotto.

Up for grabs are Grand Lotto jackpot, which is expected to reach P160 million or more, and the Mega Lotto jackpot of more than P8 million.

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