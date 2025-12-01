Pagasa: 1 to 2 cyclones may enter PH this December

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MANILA, Philippines – Up to two more tropical cyclones may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in December, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Monday.

1 to 2 tropical cyclones may enter PH in December – Pagasa

“This December, we expect one to two tropical cyclones to form or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility,” Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina said during the 5 a.m. forecast.

Pagasa is currently monitoring a possible cyclone east of the PAR, as of 5 a.m.

Badrina said the cloud cluster approaching the PAR may develop into a low-pressure area in the next few days.

“We are monitoring a cloud cluster in the eastern part of the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Based on the latest data, it is still a cloud cluster for now, but could become a low-pressure area in the coming days and enter the PAR,” Badrina said.

If the cloud cluster develops into a tropical cyclone, it will become the 23rd to enter the PAR and will be given the local name Wilma.

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