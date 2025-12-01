Pagasa: ITCZ to bring rains in parts of PH

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency December 01,2025 - 08:39 AM

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines – Several areas will experience rains due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao, the weather bureau said Monday.

This will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms across Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

READ: Five weather systems still affect country – Pagasa

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The rest of Mindanao will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring light rains in Batanes.

READ: Rain to drench most of PH as amihan, ITCZ, easterlies prevail

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms and the easterlies.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are forecast to prevail across the archipelago. (PNA)

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