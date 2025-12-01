Mary Antonette Dinampo: Topping nursing exam a promise kept to mom 

CONSOLACION, Cebu – They say promises are meant to be broken, but for this topnotcher, her quiet commitment to keep her promise never wavered.

Mary Antonette Dinampo, a 23-year-old resident of Consolacion, Cebu, recalled how she whispered a quiet prayer to top the Nursing Licensure Examination (NLE) – a silent promise to her mother, Jocelyn.

“Main reason ra man jud na ganahan ko matop kay para sa ako mama,” she shared.

(My main reason is that I just want to top for my mama.)

READ: 41 Cebu grads top November 2025 Nursing exams

Her mother always told her that passing would already be enough. But deep inside, Antonette wanted more.

Mary Antonette Dinampo with her mother, Jocelyn Dinampo. | Contributed photo

Antonette, who placed 8th in the November 2025 NLE, said the achievement wasn’t fueled by pride, but by a daughter’s desire to give back to the person who had been her constant source of strength.

As she puts it, “Ako mama juy nagpaease [pressure]. Since I graduated as top 1 sa batch, daghan og external pressure. Siya ra ang pirme mure-assure nga basta mupasar lang kay okay ra jud.”

(My mother was the one who eased [the pressure]. Since I graduated as top 1 in my batch, there were so many external pressures. She is always the one who would reassure me that if you can just pass it would just be okay.)

When the results came out at 3 a.m. of November 27, it was her mother who saw it first. But instead of waking her, she simply left a message, letting Antonette rest after months of exhaustion.

That small gesture left Antonette full of gratitude for her mother’s care.

Even for that drive to make it to the top for her mother, Antonette had her own battles to face, testing her in unexpected ways.

READ: Jonalyn Dalanon: When an unplanned path leads to being a topnotcher

Braving the storm and pressure

Typhoon Tino became Antonette’s last hurdle before taking the exams. It was on the day of their supposed exam, November 4, when it hit and although it was postponed to a later date, she felt bothered after it.

Mary Antonette Dinampo in her graduation photo at the Cebu Doctors University. | Contributed photo

In Consolacion, heavy flooding occurred during the typhoon and in her residence, they were trapped. Flood has risen in their area making her felt uneasy especially looking in the posts of her friends in social media.

Antonette’s family was safe, but their neighborhood lost electricity and signal for days. She didn’t know if the exam would push through.

READ: Nursing exam results: 2 West Visayas State University grads top NLE exam

“After nihit ang bagyo, wala mi naunsa, pero pagkita nako sa palibot namo, gibaha pud so mura mig natrap. Mura kog nashock ato na time then luoy kaayo ako makita sa social media,” she said.

(When the typhoon hit, we were okay but when I saw our surroundings, it was flooded, it seemed like we were trapped. I felt like I was shocked at that time then I really pitied those what I saw on social media.)

This feeling of isolation left her bothered, saying that the aftermath of Tino gave her thoughts to ponder.

Her family moved to their relatives in Casili, Consolacion where they have power, but still, the situation was stressful. Some of her friends in Laray, Consolacion had their homes washed out. Many were still recovering, leaving her anxious.

READ: Carpenter’s son from Iloilo tops 2025 nursing licensure exam

The storm shook Antonette’s focus. “Before, grabe kaayo ako drive, very motivating. After the typhoon, di na same ang drive compared before,” she explained.

(Before, I was really driven, very motivated. After the typhoon, the drive was not the same as compared to before.)

She shared that it was only through studying that her feeling of anxiety with the onslaught of Typhoon eased.

“Sige na lang kog study para marelief ako anxiety sa nahitabo. Even on the 2nd day sa exam, on the way nagsige gihapon kog tuon,” she said.

(I just kept studying so that my anxiety from what happened will be relieved. Even on the 2nd day of the exam, on the way there, I continued to study.)

Ahead of the Nursing board exams, Mary Antonette Dinampo (left) focused on studying using a technique that worked best for her. | Contributed photo

As the exam was moved to November 6-7, Antonette’s only goal was to take it and get it over with.

Beyond the storm, self-imposed pressure became another challenge for her.

“Ang pinakalisod sa review journey kay unconsciously maput nako ang pressure sa ako self,“ she shared, acknowledging that there is an external pressure but it was her pressure to excel that made it difficult.

(The most difficult in the review journey was that I unconsciously put pressure on myself.)

She learned to balance it as she reminded herself to be gentle, but also put in the right amount of pressure to stay productive.

For Antonette, it was about pushing herself enough to succeed without overwhelming her mind.

Journey to the top

Nursing wasn’t always on Antonette’s mind because as a child, she feared hospitals.

It was only when she discovered her interest in science that she became interested in the medical field. Medical Technology and Nursing were the top two on her list.

She initially enrolled in MedTech under a scholarship in one of Cebu’s universities but when Cebu Doctors University offered her a nursing scholarship, she took it. Her heart leaned more towards patient care, so she withdrew from MedTech and transferred to nursing.

Mary Antonette Dinampo (third from the right) in her nursing uniform at Cebu Doctors’ University with her friends. | Contributed photo

Before going into nursing, she already knew about the profession’s state. Pay is low, work is heavy, and healthcare workers in the Philippines are often undervalued as she described it.

It was the sense of purpose that kept her going through it. She said, “mudaog pud ang rewarding feeling na makatabang kag someone na naglisod”, calling the profession noble and humbling…

(The rewarding feeling of helping someone in trouble wins.)

Antonette began preparing for the boards as early as her fourth year. After graduation, she joined St. Louis Review Center (SLRC) for three months of intensive review.

She followed strict routines, studied early mornings, and aimed for a minimum of eight hours of study per day. Still, she adjusted her approach to what felt most effective for her.

“Kung unsa lay feel nako tun-an or feel nako magbreak pero naa jud koy iset nga minimum per day like 8 hours a day of studying,” she recalled.

(Whatever I study or feel like I need a break but I really set a minium per day like 8 hours of studying.)

Antonette expressed her gratitude to her review center, which became her main source of knowledge. She specifically acknowledged lecturers Andrew, Bryan, Nini, and Kiarra for their guidance.

Through discipline, perseverance, and the support of her mentors, Antonette built the foundation that would eventually help her achieve her dream of topping the boards.

Moving forward

Working abroad is one of Antonette’s aspirations. For now, she is still navigating the next chapter after topping the boards.

She is deciding whether to practice as a nurse, teach as a lecturer, or pursue opportunities that could allow her to work abroad.

Mary Antonette Dinampo caps her nursing school journey as the batch valedictorian. | Contributed photo

Being a topnotcher herself, she shared a message to aspiring nurses, highlighting that this profession is not just about the intelligence, it’s about one’s grit and hard work.

“For those na mutake up sa nursing, if naa na sa dream sa imo heart, it’s a good way to start. Pero momatter jud ang hard work kay mao ang mofuel para makalahotay ka,” she said.

(For those who would take up nursing, if the dream is already in your hear, it’s a good way to start. But hard work would really matter because that is the one that would fuel you to endure [till you succeed].)

To future board takers, she advised finding your learning style, staying consistent, and tracking progress. Even small improvements provide reassurance that effort pays off.

For Antonette, topping the boards was more than a personal achievement. It was a promise kept — for her mother, for herself, and for everyone who supported her along the way.

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