‘No work, no pay’ rule doesn’t apply to senators – Gatchalian

Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has been absent since mid-November. There are currently no rules preventing senators from receiving their salaries despite continued absences.

MANILA, Philippines — For absent senators, no work, no pay?

According to Sen. Sherwin Gatchalina, despite continued absences, there are no rules preventing senators from receiving their salaries.

“From what I know, there is no ‘no work, no pay’ rule for senators. To my knowledge, it doesn’t apply, which is why they should submit an excuse letter explaining why they cannot attend and what issues may arise so their status can be reviewed,” Gatchalian said in Filipino in an interview over DZMM on Monday.

Sen. Bato dela Rosa

Gatchalian addressed the matter after being asked about the reason for Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s absence since mid-November.

READ: ICC says it cannot confirm arrest warrant vs Bato dela Rosa

Gatchalian, head of the Senate finance panel, said his committee did not receive any communication from dela Rosa regarding his long absence.

“I only received a message from his staff saying he could not attend and asking if I could defend the budget instead. I don’t know if he sent an official letter to [Senate President] Sotto because the proper procedure is to formally submit an excuse letter stating the reason you cannot attend—for example, illness or an accident,” he explained in Filipino.

READ: ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa turns to SC to block supposed ICC arrest warrant

“For the committee on finance, we did not receive any official communication,” he added.

Gatchalian assumed Bato’s duties

Dela Rosa was supposed to defend the 2026 budget of the Department of National Defense and its attached agencies, but Gatchalian assumed his duties due to his absence.

The former police chief has been absent from Senate sessions since November 10, amid reports of an alleged International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him.

READ: LIST: December 2025 holidays and pay rules

Dela Rosa’s legal counsel, Atty. Israelito Torreon said they were aware of reports but have no independent confirmation of their accuracy.

Dela Rosa is facing charges of crimes against humanity related to his role in former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war. /mcm/abc

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