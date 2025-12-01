Day 2 at the Gr8t bai Sale: Vouchers, brands, and lobby buzz

Revisit how the Day 2 of the Gr8t bai Sale at bai Hotel Cebu put the spotlight on the property’s own voucher offerings while giving guests more reasons to linger at the lobby.

Many of the best deals for the holidays and beyond are already waiting at bai Hotel Cebu.

From morning until early evening, the hotel buzzed with activity as visitors browsed holiday finds, posed for retro-style photos, checked out lifestyle brands, and queued at the hotel’s voucher counters to secure deals for the months ahead.

Holiday gifting starts at Café bai and bai Hotel Cebu’s rooms

Front and center of Day 2 were bai Hotel Cebu’s anniversary vouchers, which many guests picked up as early Christmas gifts or advance bookings for family celebrations.

Café bai’s buffet vouchers proved especially popular. Guests could purchase lunch and dinner vouchers for Php 1,288, with the offer pegged at around 48 percent off regular rates. Lunch runs from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., while dinner is served from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., giving diners a wide window to enjoy the spread.

“Our Café bai buffet vouchers are very popular. Everyone is getting it as Christmas gifts, for their Christmas gatherings or Christmas parties. It’s pretty much 48% off for lunch and dinner,” shared Senior Restaurant Manager Maricel Newman, noting how many buyers were already planning their holiday schedules around the vouchers.

Room deals were just as attractive. Guests was able to purchase Deluxe Room vouchers at Php 2,888 room only, Premier Suite vouchers at Php 3,888, and One Bedroom Suite vouchers at Php 5,888, also room only. These are valid for stays starting December 1, with a three-month stay window. For those who wanted a full experience, breakfast buffet vouchers at 50 percent off completed the package.

Primer Group brings travel-ready deals to the lobby

Lifestyle and travel were well represented at the Gr8t bai Sale through the Primer Group, which brought in two of its staple brands: The Travel Club and Sledgers.

The Travel Club, a familiar name since 1992, showcased luggage, travel gear, and bags suited for year-round use or upcoming trips in 2025 and beyond. Selected items were offered at up to 60 percent off, giving guests a chance to upgrade their travel essentials at significantly reduced prices.

On top of that, the booth offered vouchers worth Php 500 to Php 1,000 off with no minimum purchase required on certain deals, a rare opportunity for value-focused shoppers. A Mastercard promotion added even more savings for cardholders, with an extra 10 percent off for purchases of Php 7,500 and 15 percent off for transactions of Php 15,000 and above.

Sledgers, known for its stylish yet comfortable footwear, complemented the travel lineup with pairs that fit both business and casual wear, giving hotel guests one more reason to pause and browse before heading to their next stop.

Rye Aesthetic and Laser Center’s self-care specials

For guests in the mood to invest in self-care, Rye Aesthetic and Laser Center joined the roster with exclusive promos tied directly to bai Hotel Cebu’s own offers.

Customers who purchased buffet or room vouchers from the hotel could enjoy an additional 20 percent discount on Rye’s facials, laser treatments, and slimming services. This created a natural pairing for those planning special occasions or staycations, since they could combine hotel bookings with aesthetic treatments within the same property.

Rye Aesthetic and Laser Center also joined the event’s grand raffle by giving away two premium hydrofacial sessions. These treatments use high-end machines and products, making them ideal gifts for loved ones or well-deserved personal rewards.

Guests interested in trying their services did not have to look far. The clinic is located on the ground floor of bai Hotel Cebu, right beside the salon and Wallstreet Coffee + Bar, which made it easy for visitors to inquire right after securing their vouchers.

Bintana Coffee House’s Black Box Vintage Photo Booth draws the Gen Z crowd

A different kind of line formed nearby as Bintana Coffee House brought in its Black Box Vintage Photo Booth, a retro black and white photobooth that has become a viral favorite among young Cebuanos.

Usually found at Bintana Coffee House in Elizabeth Pond, the Black Box has built a loyal following among Gen Z guests who love the nostalgic feel of film-like photos despite having high-resolution smartphones. The photobooth’s rise in popularity happened organically, driven mostly by TikTok content and pop-up appearances.

Its first major boost came when it joined a previous Ukay ta Bai event, where a single viral video drew crowds the very next day. That same energy was felt at bai Hotel Cebu, with guests stopping to capture keepsake photo strips after shopping for vouchers and holiday finds.

For many visitors, it added an experiential layer to Day 2 of the sale. They carried home printed memories from a day spent inside the hotel.

With the property’s own vouchers at the center, supported by travel gear, lifestyle brands, aesthetic services, and a nostalgic photo experience, Day 2 of the Gr8t bai Sale showed how bai Hotel Cebu’s lobby can transform into a one-stop destination for gifting, planning, and leisure.

Many of the best deals for the holidays and beyond are already waiting at bai Hotel Cebu.