VIDEOS: Flooding in Lapu-Lapu City on December 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Flooding has once again hit Lapu-Lapu City, as residents woke up to submerged streets on the morning of December 1, 2025.

From streets to classrooms, the rising waters affected residents across the city.

READ: Southern Thailand flooding: At least 33 killed

Among the hit areas are Barangays Pajo and Ibo, where streets remain covered in floodwaters.

Here are some videos of flooding in Lapu-Lapu City ob December 1:

For students at Mactan Airbase Elementary School, authorities advised early dismissal as floodwaters reached inside classrooms.

The flooding has also raised concerns about leptospirosis, with one netizen writing, “Himasai intawn dayon na inyo mga anak likay sa leptos” (“Please take care of your children and prevent exposure to leptospirosis”).

Aside from the flooding, a waterspout was also spotted off the coast of Brgy. Punta Engaño.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and urge residents to exercise caution amid the rising waters.

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