3 injured, 1 critical in Talisay LPG storage fire due to alleged smoking

Firefighters from Talisay City Fire Station responded to a fire that broke out early Monday, December 1, at a storage area for LPG and butane tanks in Sitio Molave, Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire broke out early Monday, December 1, at a storage area for LPG and butane tanks in Sitio Molave, Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City, leaving one worker critically injured and two others sustaining minor injuries.

The Talisay City Fire Station received the report at past 5:30 a.m. Their firefighters quickly arrived at the scene, preventing fire from spreading to other highly combustible materials stored at the site and bringing the fire under control within 30 minutes.

Three injured

The most seriously injured worker, alias “Jojo,” was a 49-year-old male. He sustained second-degree burns from his head to his lower extremities and third-degree burns on both feet, affecting nearly his entire body. He was immediately transported to Cebu South Medical Center (CSMC) for treatment.

Two others, including a 23-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries, with one suffering from an impaled wound on her right foot caused by glass shards from the explosion. Both were also transported to the hospital.

Storage area was enclosed

Fire Officer Mar Dee Auxtero II, an investigator from the Talisay City Fire Station, said the storage area was enclosed, which made it unsafe for highly flammable gas cylinders.

He added that the blaze may have been triggered by the explosion of a cylinder, possibly caused by someone smoking near the tanks, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

“Dili gyud unta ni siya angay kay enclosed man gud ang lugar. Dapat unta ari ni siyas mga open nga area,” Auxtero said, emphasizing that LPG and butane storage should ideally be in open spaces to reduce fire risks.

Auxtero also said the property owner would be advised on safety measures and trained in proper handling of flammable materials to prevent future incidents.

READ: Cebu City fire razes furniture factory, 4 houses in Talamban

Critically injured worker warned not to smoke

According to property owner Iñaki Jordana, the storage site had been in use for only about 10 to 12 days prior to the fire.

He said that the cylinders, mostly empty with a few only partially filled, were stored temporarily at a friend’s request because they were not actively in use.

Only one tank reportedly exploded, triggering the blaze, according to firefighters.

Jordana stressed that he had repeatedly warned alias “Jojo” not to smoke near the storage area.

“Naa mi ngari sa text message, 4:58 a.m. mi last nag istorya, unya the fire started at 5 so after we talked, he went inside, duda nako gadagkot to og sigarilyo, sa ako lang,” he said.

He also pegged the estimated damage as relatively minor, primarily limited to tanks and containers valued at roughly P100,000, although final assessments by fire investigators are still pending.

“Mga tangke, mga empty tanks raman to, wa man to’y mga sud. Katong mga lata, all those things naa’s taas, tingali gamay ra to, mga P100,000. Mga damaged raman to, gi-storage ra to. Ang tangke mao’y dako dako, more or less P7,000 ang usa ka tangke,” he said.

Authorities confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and fire officials have yet to disclose the exact cause of the blaze.

They are also reviewing safety compliance and adherence to regulations regarding LPG storage in enclosed spaces.

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