Hong Kong fire: Filipina who saved 3-month-old baby now ‘stable’

Thick smoke and flames rise as a major fire engulfs several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district on November 26, 2025. | FILE PHOTO/Agence France-Presse

MANILA, Philippines — Rhoda Alcaraz, the Filipina domestic who was placed in intensive care after saving a three-month old baby from a level 5 fire in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district, is now in stable condition.

Consul General Romulo Victor Israel Jr. confirmed this on Monday, saying he was able to personally speak with Alcaraz on Sunday.

“She is now stable and her prognosis is good. Her vital signs are stable, and hopefully in a few days she will continue to improve and be able to leave the hospital,” said Israel in an interview over DZMM.

READ: Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 128, 8 more arrested

Israel said he had also visited Alcaraz on Saturday, but at that time she still had a tube.

“She couldn’t speak and was sedated, but she could feel our presence because when she opened her eyes, she gave a thumbs-up. And then yesterday, the tube had already been removed and she was able to speak, and she recounted what happened in their building,” recalled Israel.

Israel identified Alcaraz as the Filipino domestic worker who went viral for saving her employer’s three-month old baby during the fire.

Reports said Alcaraz wrapped the baby in a wet blanket and held the child closely for several hours while the level 5 fire was raging.

The Consul General said Alcaraz is “very interested” to know how her employer’s baby was doing.

“She was very interested to know what happened to the baby she was taking care of,” said Israel.

Latest data from the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong showed that 84 Filipinos affected by the fire have been accounted for and are safe. One was reported injured, while seven others are still being verified.

The Consulate also earlier confirmed that one Filipino died in the blaze.

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