Zamboanga police seized P21M smuggled cigarettes disguised as charcoal

File photo

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Police confiscated P21 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and arrested one suspect during an anti-smuggling operation at Zamboanga City port on Sunday, November 30.

Brig. Gen. Edwin Quilates, regional police director, said that the operatives intercepted a wing van at the local port containing 300 master cases of assorted cigarettes. The contraband was concealed inside the vehicle among sacks of charcoal.

A 42-year-old resident of Barangay San Jose Cawa-Cawa was taken into custody for investigation.

READ: P38-M worth of alleged smuggled rice seized in Talisay warehouse raid

Quilates commended the Zamboanga police for their effective coordination in curbing the entry of illicit goods.

“This operation underscores our continuing campaign against smuggling and other illegal activities that undermine lawful trade and national security,” Quilates said in a statement on Monday. (PNA)

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