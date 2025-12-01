Typhoons, low demand sank PH factory activity to 4-year low

A factory in the Philippines: Local manufacturing activity fell to its lowest level in more than four years in November. | INQUIRER.net file photo

MANILA, Philippines – Steep drops in new orders and outputs, as well as typhoon-related disruptions that slowed production drove local manufacturing activity to its lowest level in more than four years in November.

The Philippines’ Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) plunged to 47.4 from 50.1 in October, S&P Global’s survey of around 400 companies showed.

This marked the “strongest deterioration” in manufacturing conditions since August 2021, its report said on Monday.

READ: Export growth, more electronics shipments narrowed trade gap in October

Weak demand, workers laid off

This is now well-below the 50-point threshold that separates growth from contraction.

According to the report, weak customer demand led to the continued decline of outputs, new orders, and export orders. This, in turn, pushed manufacturers to lay off staff for the first time since May.

Production also fell for the third straight month, with some manufacturers reporting typhoon-related disruptions as main factors.

READ: BPO workers join Bonifacio Day protest in Cebu, demand labor protections

Activity will pick up

Still, S&P expressed optimism that the slump is only temporary as manufacturers hope for an improvement in economic conditions moving forward.

“Overall, while the manufacturing sector faces immediate challenges, the outlook suggests cautious optimism for growth moving forward.” said Trevor Balchin, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

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