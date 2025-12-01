Cebu City cuts ₱22M from Sinulog 2026 budget to prioritize Tino recovery

The Cebu City government made cuts to the Sinulog 2026 budget to focus on post-Tino recovery efforts. | CDN Digital photo by Josh Almonte

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City decided to trim down the Sinulog 2026 budget from ₱100 million to ₱78 million, redirecting the funds toward recovery efforts following Typhoon Tino and other recent disasters that struck the province.

City Councilor Dave Tumulak, a member of the Executive Committee of the Sinulog Foundation Inc., said the adjustments were made after reviewing which expenses could be reduced.

“Atong gi-trim down ang mga natanaw nato nga unnecessary. Angayan man sad to cut cost especially nowadays na gasuffer tag daghan kaayog mga calamities. Mas angay na atong ihatag [ang funds] sa mga nabiktima sa kalamidad,” he explained during a press conference on Monday, December 1.

(“We trimmed down what we saw as unnecessary expenses. It’s also appropriate to cut costs, especially now that we’re dealing with so many calamities. It’s better to allocate those funds to the victims of these disasters.”)

Despite the cost cut, Mayor Nestor Archival assured that festival activities will proceed as planned and that cash prizes for winning contingents will still be awarded.

“Same ang atoang pagka-successful, but gamay ang atong gasto,” he said.

(“It will be just as successful, but with lower expenses.”)

Cash prizes will remain the same as last year, but the awards for the 6th to 10th places will be reduced.

READ: Mayor Archival: End Sinulog 2026 earlier, display fireworks by 7 p.m.

Sinulog 2026 contingents and activities

Archival announced that 37 contingents have confirmed their participation in the festival following the November 30 deadline.

The lineup includes 12 out-of-town contingents, 17 groups from Cebu City, and 6 from Cebu Province, with Danao City and MassKara Festival performers joining as guest contingents.

Organizers have previously confirmed that the upcoming Sinulog Grand Parade Ritual Showdown will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Cebu City prepares early for safer, bigger festival

Archival also reiterated that the city government will not sponsor Sinulog-related parties to avoid extra expenses.

Meanwhile, Tumulak shared that several activities have been planned for January, including those set in the South Road Properties (SRP), Plaza Independencia, and Cebu IT Park.

The mayor previously said that private entities that wish to organize events must first acquire permits from the foundation.

READ: Will BINI headline major pre-Sinulog 2026 concert at SRP?

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