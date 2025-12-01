Navotas police axe 9 officers over alleged torture of murder suspects

Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said nine Navotas cops have been relieved from their posts pending an investigation into the alleged torture of two murder suspects.

Last Nov. 20, the two arrested suspects filed a case against eight of the officers. The case included alleged grave misconduct, serious irregularities in the performance of duty, conduct unbecoming of a police officer, and violation of the Anti-Torture Act before the Internal Affairs Service.

In a press briefing at Camp Crame on Monday, PNP public information chief Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said, “Of the eight, one was added, making it nine. This is their chief investigation officer.”

“They were relieved and are now at the District PHAU (Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit) of the Northern Police District,” Tuaño added.

Tuaño did not identify the chief investigation officer or specify his rank, but said the official was relieved from his post due to command responsibility.

READ: 8 Navotas cops in hot water over alleged torture of 2 murder suspects

The PNP public information chief previously withheld the names of the eight other officers, only identifying them as four staff sergeants, a master sergeant, a corporal, and two patrolmen.

The suspects’ legal counsel, lawyer Cid Stephen Andeza, claimed the alleged torture occurred inside the Navotas City Police Station intelligence section.

The two suspects were taken into police custody last Nov. 8 over a fatal shooting incident in Barangay Bangkalusi five days earlier.

At the briefing, Tuaño said the IAS conducted interviews with both the accused and the complainants last Thursday, and the National Police Commission (Napolcom) launched its own investigation last Friday.

In a statement last Wednesday, the Navotas City Police Station stood by its personnel, maintaining that the arrest of the two suspects was “conducted lawfully” and that the suspects showed “no signs of injury, trauma, or physical abuse” according to their medical certificate.

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It claimed the allegations against the eight officers were an “attempt to undermine the integrity of the investigation and evade criminal liability.”

“We view these allegations as a diversionary attempt that amounts to harassment, unfairly maligning police personnel and obstructing their lawful performance of duty,” the Navotas police said.

“The Navotas City Police Station expresses full cooperation with the Internal Affairs Service. We welcome any impartial investigation to establish the truth and reaffirm the lawful conduct of our personnel,” it added. /mcm

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