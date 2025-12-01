USC Warriors hold off Jaguars in triple overtime classic

The University of San Carlos Warriors | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors virtually locked in no. 4 seeding in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball playoffs.

The Warriors outlasted the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in a grueling 95-93 triple overtime thriller.

Cesafi officials have yet to confirm if the win at Cebu Coliseum on Sunday night, November 30, was the first triple-overtime game in league history.

Observers claimed after the game that this was a first in the league.

READ: Cesafi basketball: USC Warriors outlast UP Cebu in late rally

Blow to the Jaguars

The win dealt a major blow to the Jaguars’ playoff hopes.

USC improved to 7-6, while USJ-R fell to 6-6.

USC also holds the winner-over-the-other advantage after beating USJ-R in their first-round meeting on October 18.

For the Jaguars to overtake USC for the last playoff berth, they must win their two remaining games. This is a tough assignment with the league-leading University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters up next on Tuesday, December 2, followed by the No. 3 Benedicto College Cheetahs on Friday, December 5.

USC, meanwhile, wraps up the eliminations against the struggling USPF Panthers, who are at the bottom of the standings with a 2-11 record.

READ: Cesafi: USJ-R trips CIT-U on the road to final four

James Paolo Gica delivered a vintage performance to lift USC, finishing with 28 points, five rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

Kyle Maglinte matched his intensity with 22 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and an assist.

Jhoernel Tangkay added 14.

For USJ-R, Christian Carl Sollano’s 24-point, 12-rebound double-double went to waste. Rodge Balbao and El John Lacaya chipped in 14 points each, while JV Oringo added 12.

The game was a grind from start to finish, featuring 13 deadlocks and six lead changes that resulted to the three overtime periods.

Fourth-quarter redemption

USC had to claw their way back after entering the fourth quarter down 45-52.

They trailed the entire period but stayed within striking distance until Lacaya fouled Gica, who calmly sank both free throws to trim the deficit to 65-67 with 37 seconds left.

The Warriors forced overtime when JM Tumabang drove in for the game-tying layup with 10 seconds remaining.

USJ-R had a chance to win in regulation, but Sollano missed a potential game-winner.

Overtime thriller

In the first overtime, both sides traded momentum swings.

Tumabang gave USC a 71-69 edge, but Sollano tied it at 71. Neither team scored again, sending the game into a second overtime.

The second extension saw USC take an 83-79 lead after Maglinte drilled a clutch three with 10 seconds left.

But Sollano split his free throws, and Balbao knocked down a huge three-pointer with two seconds remaining to level the score at 83-all, forcing a third overtime.

Decisive minutes

In the decisive frame, Joseph Calafoto opened with a jumper to put USC ahead 85-83, only for Chan Benedict Brigoli to answer for another tie.

The teams battled through two more deadlocks before USC pulled ahead 90-89 on Maglinte’s split free throws.

Sollano responded with a jumper, and Brigoli extended USJ-R’s lead to 93-90 with a layup entering the final minute.

Gica kept the Warriors alive with a clutch three to tie the game at 93-all with 45 seconds left.

Tangkay then scored what became the final basket, putting USC ahead 95-93.

The Warriors held firm in the closing seconds to seal a hard-earned triple-overtime victory.

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