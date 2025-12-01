LIST: Sinulog Festival 2026 Contingents

Organizers have confirmed a total of 37 contingents for Sinulog 2026. | CDN Digital Photo by Brian J. Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As Cebu prepares to host one of the grandest and largest festivals in the country, several contingents have confirmed their participation in the Sinulog 2026 Grand Ritual Showdown and Street Parade.

A total of 37 contingents will be joining the festival, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival announced during a press conference on Monday, December 1.

The lineup includes 12 out-of-town contingents, 17 groups from Cebu City, and 6 from Cebu Province.

Two groups — Danao City and the MassKara Festival performers — will join as guest contingents, which means they will not be competing.

READ: Cebu City cuts ₱22M from Sinulog 2026 budget to prioritize Tino recovery

Below is a full list of the Sinulog 2026 contingents:

Out-of-town

Kalivungan Festival Province of Cotabato Amas, Kidapawan City

Zamboanga City High School – Main

Bais City

Tabaco College, Albay

Antipolo City

Muntinlupa

Talon Talon NHIS, Zamboanga City

Zamboanga City – Maria Clara L. Lobregat NHIS

Malita Province of Davao Occidental

Tagbilaran City

Zamboanga Sibugay

Las Piñas City

Cebu City

Lumad Basakanon

Basak Pardo

Barrio Luz

Guadalupe

Banilad

Binalliw

Mabolo

Tribu Kinaiyahan – San Nicolas Proper

Inayawan

San Roque

Tejero

Kasambagan

Babag

San Nicolas Proper

UP Cebu

Labangon

Talamban

Cebu Province and Nearby Cities

Toledo City

Carcar city

Alcoy

Mandaue

Carmen

Dumanjug

Guest Contingents

Danao City

MassKara Festival – Bacolod City

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