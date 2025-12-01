LIST: Sinulog Festival 2026 Contingents
CEBU CITY, Philippines — As Cebu prepares to host one of the grandest and largest festivals in the country, several contingents have confirmed their participation in the Sinulog 2026 Grand Ritual Showdown and Street Parade.
A total of 37 contingents will be joining the festival, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival announced during a press conference on Monday, December 1.
The lineup includes 12 out-of-town contingents, 17 groups from Cebu City, and 6 from Cebu Province.
Two groups — Danao City and the MassKara Festival performers — will join as guest contingents, which means they will not be competing.
READ: Cebu City cuts ₱22M from Sinulog 2026 budget to prioritize Tino recovery
Below is a full list of the Sinulog 2026 contingents:
Out-of-town
- Kalivungan Festival Province of Cotabato Amas, Kidapawan City
- Zamboanga City High School – Main
- Bais City
- Tabaco College, Albay
- Antipolo City
- Muntinlupa
- Talon Talon NHIS, Zamboanga City
- Zamboanga City – Maria Clara L. Lobregat NHIS
- Malita Province of Davao Occidental
- Tagbilaran City
- Zamboanga Sibugay
- Las Piñas City
Cebu City
- Lumad Basakanon
- Basak Pardo
- Barrio Luz
- Guadalupe
- Banilad
- Binalliw
- Mabolo
- Tribu Kinaiyahan – San Nicolas Proper
- Inayawan
- San Roque
- Tejero
- Kasambagan
- Babag
- San Nicolas Proper
- UP Cebu
- Labangon
- Talamban
Cebu Province and Nearby Cities
- Toledo City
- Carcar city
- Alcoy
- Mandaue
- Carmen
- Dumanjug
Guest Contingents
- Danao City
- MassKara Festival – Bacolod City
CDN Digital Sinulog 2026 coverage is Co-presented by:
- Contempo Property Holdings Inc.
- BingoPlus
- City Di Mare – (CDM) proudly celebrates Sinulog 2026 with Cebuanos!
- Filipino Homes
- DMCI Homes
- Primary Homes Inc.
- Winzir
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