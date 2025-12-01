Aquathlon organizers acknowledge winners of inaugural race

Competitors crossed the Cebu City Sports Center Olympic-size pool for the swimming stage of the Go for Gold Aquathlon race. | CDN Digital phoo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Organizers of the first Go For Gold Aquathlon Race have released the official list of winners following last Saturday’s event at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Cebuano para-triathlete Alex Niño Silverio led the pack, topping the men’s 35–39 category.

Silverio, a 2024 silver medalist in the Asia Triathlon Para Cup in Chiba, Japan, completed the 300-meter swim and 800-meter run in 21 minutes and 34 seconds, pulling away from Christian Levy Luna and Lawrence Briones.

Luna checked in at 31:46, while Briones settled for third at 39:00.

In the women’s 30–34 division, Geraldine Dela Cruz took the crown in 27:39.

Char Lynne Garciano followed at 31:00, and Stacy Anne Briones claimed third in 31:51.

READ: Go For Gold Aquathlon fires off Saturday with 150 entries

Other age groups

In the 25–29 bracket, Fidel Victor Redillas (21:12) and Trisia Jaye Villareal (46:06) secured the top spots.

Johnwayne Ybanez (15:53) and Casey Un (25:23) dominated the 20–24 category.

The visiting Ormoc Aquatic Edge Tri Team swept two relay titles in the 12-under mixed and 13–15 mixed groups, while the TLTG Go For Gors ruled the 40–49 all-male and 50-above all-male relay categories.

Winning kids

The rest of the age group winners were Rafael Miles Yu and Victoria Falcasantos for the 6-under, Kaizen Asoy and Ma. Georgina Concepcion Sumaje for the 7–8, Alfonso Sia Sumabat and Mitch Raine Salva for the 9–10, and Therrence Paulter Canas and Henia Ethana Go for the 11–12.

Karl Etan Reposar and Lauren Tan topped the 13–15 group, while Christopher Adrian Te and Agatha Daryn Presbitero led the 16–19 category.

Relay winners

Relay champions included the IAU Swimming Team (12-under male), HIST (13–15 male), Team Parklane (16–19 male), SED Aqua Sprint (16–19 mixed), and Bo’s Swimming Team (30–39).

More than 150 athletes took part in this inaugural aquathlon held in the heart of Cebu City.

The Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group and Go For Gold organized the competition.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP