Cebu BRT dry run eyed for December 2025 — Archival

The first package of the Cebu BRT will undergo its dry run in December 2025, says Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival. | Photo from the DOTr Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After several postponements, the Cebu City government now plans to proceed with the dry run of the first package of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in December 2025.

Mayor Nestor Archival shared that he is eyeing the launch on either December 11 or 12, which will cover the route from South Bus Terminal to Osmeña Boulevard.

“There is a communication [with the national government] that the dry run will be in December,” he said during a press conference on Monday, December 1.

However, the Cebu City Public Information Office said the actual date has yet to be finalized as the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is still awaiting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s availability for the inaugural event.

READ: Partial operations for Cebu BRT slated this September

Cebu BRT dry run postponed for months

The city government scheduled a road inspection test run in September earlier this year, which revealed issues on traffic flow and infrastructure.

A formal launch was then set for November 5, 2025, which was supposed to feature a ceremonial BRT ride for the President and key guests, including Archival, representatives from the DOTr, Cebu Interim Bus Services (Cibus), and other stakeholders.

However, the pilot run was postponed due to the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, which struck Cebu on November 4.

Following these delays, Archival stressed the urgency of pushing through with the dry run as soon as possible.

READ: Cebu BRT: Package 1 route to officially run on November

Funding withdrawn

The prolonged project delays have since prompted the World Bank to withdraw its funding for CBRT Packages 2 and 3.

Although the bank is keeping its existing loan for Package 1, it advised the government that further support depends on the project’s progress before the loan expires in 2026.

They will instead assist the city in connecting with potential investors, while urging officials to finish Package 1 on schedule to rebuild confidence in the project.

The World Bank previously loaned the Philippines $116 million for the construction of the CBRT, along with $25 million from the Clean Technology Fund.

READ: Cebu to seek new funders for BRT after World Bank drops funding

Decades-long project

If the pilot run happens this year, it will introduce the first route connecting more areas across Cebu City.

The BRT will operate on 13 kilometers of dedicated lanes with 17 stations, stretching from South Road Properties to Cebu IT Park.

As the country’s first bus rapid transit system, the CBRT has faced decades of delays since its proposal in the 1990s — with issues caused by leadership changes, land disputes, and heritage concerns.

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