Police honor wing van driver, helper for ‘heroic’ Tino flood rescue

A wing van crew and a patrolman from Liloan Police Station rescued residents from floodwaters in Cotcot, Liloan amid typhoon Tino on November 4. | Sceengrabbed from a video of Liloan Pulis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police honored a wing van driver and his helper for helping save six people from floodwaters in Liloan, Cebu, during the onslaught of Typhoon “Tino” on November 4.

Francis Anthony Narvasa, a driver from Villaba, Leyte, and his helper, Ric Vincent Arañez of Ormoc, Leyte, were recognized by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) for their heroic act.

The police gave them awards during PRO-7’s flag-raising ceremony at Camp Sergio Osmeña Sr. in Cebu City on Monday, December 1.

Wing van crew assist in search, rescue

In an interview with GMA Regional TV’s Fe Marie Dumaboc and Alan Domingo, Narvasa and Arañez said they had parked their vehicle to wait out the storm when police sought their help.

Narvasa said officers asked them to use the wing van to block the strong flood current so responders could reach those swept away.

Arañez said they moved forward despite the risks.

“Amo lang sad tong desisyon kay unsaon nalang og kami sad ang naa sa kahimtang pud ato nila. Lisod pud huna-hunaon kay makonsensya man pud mi og di namo buhaton, (It was our decision. What if we had been in their situation? That is difficult to think about. Our consciences would hound us if we did nothing),” he said.

Both men confirmed that six individuals were rescued, including a police officer who fell into the surging waters during the search and rescue operation.

Arañez and Narvasa also told GMA Regional TV that they were dismissed from their jobs shortly after the rescue video was released.

They said they were told to return the truck and keys and were not allowed to resume work.

“Sa kasuko siguro to nila ato nga higayon maong gipapauli ang truck, gipauli ang yawi pod, (Perhaps they were angry at the time. That must have been why we were asked to return the truck and its key, too).” Narvasa said.

Both said their employer has not contacted them since.

‘Heroes’ honored

During the ceremony, PRO-7 presented certificates of recognition and cash to Narvasa, Arañez, and another civilian, Joel Allarce, who used the wing van as a platform to help police reach stranded individuals and retrieve those swept away by the floodwaters.

Police personnel involved in rescue operations during typhoon Tino were also honored with the Medalya ng Kadakilaan (PNP Heroism Medal).

Medals were given to responders from the:

Liloan Municipal Police Station led by Police Lt. Col. Dindo Juanito Alaras; Patrolman Niño Divinagracia;

Talamban Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office composed of Police Captain Wilmer Castillo and Police Executive Master Sgt. Fernando Tanquino;

Mandaue City Police Office’s City Administrative team

Resource Management Unit represented by Police Staff Sgt. Aldrin Matin-ao, and

Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Section represented by Patrolmen Joshua Bustamante and Ral Estrella.

Civilian involvement critical

Police Brigadier Gen. Redrico Maranan, PRO-7 regional director, said the civilians’ involvement came at a critical time.

“You do not need to be part of the government. You don’t need to be part of the police. You don’t need to be a rescuer just to save lives.

“Even ordinary persons like these… driver and page. They were not paid to do what they did. They’re not even mandated to do what they did but they did it out of the goodness of their heart and soul. They really did it even at the risk of their own lives and at the risk of losing their job,” he said in a mix of English and Tagalo.

Fortunate turn of events

Maranan added that PRO-7 personnel contributed money from their own pockets to support the two men while they look for new employment.

Arañez said he asked Maranan for help so he could continue his studies while working, expressing interest in pursuing engineering.

Meanwhile, Narvasa said he has accepted a job offer from the Cebu Provincial Government after meeting with Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and is now processing his onboarding requirements.

Maranan thanked the police officers and civilians who responded during the flash floods, saying their actions demonstrated courage and cooperation at the height of the typhoon.

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