USC Torpedo Warriors reign supreme in Cesafi swimming tilt

USC Torpedo Warriors swimming team posing for a photo | Photo from USC Torpedo Warriors Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Torpedo Warriors reasserted its status as Cesafi’s swimming powerhouse after dominating the two-day Cesafi Season 25 swimming competition over the weekend at the Cebu City Sports Center pool.

USC, the defending overall champion, piled up 26 gold medals along with 18 silvers and 14 bronzes to stay on top. The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters came in second with a 10-14-6 haul, while the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons secured third place with a 6-7-12 tally.

Cebu Doctors’ University followed with a 0-2-3 finish, while Cebu Eastern College rounded out the standings with 0-1-2.

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USC Torpedo Warriors supreme dominance

At the heart of USC’s dominant run was Mya Zeana Oluwabusola, who bagged five gold medals in individual events. She topped the 100-meter breaststroke, 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 50m butterfly, and 50m breaststroke in the women’s division.

Karen Andre Manayon added three more golds in the 800m, 200m, and 400m freestyle. Double-gold performances also came from Jehoash Reign Garrido (100m breaststroke, 50m freestyle) and Ma. Angela Beatriz Cimafranca (200m breaststroke, 200m individual medley).

Other USC gold medalists included Andrew Kim Remolino (1,500m freestyle), Eim Espina (200m butterfly), Theo Andrey Ituralde (100m backstroke, 200m backstroke), Heleina Julia Marie Rabanes (100m backstroke), and Matthew Justine Hermosa (400m freestyle).

The USC Torpedo Warriors also swept eight relay events: the men’s and women’s 200m medley relay, women’s 400m freestyle relay, women’s 200m freestyle relay, men’s and women’s 400m medley relay, and the men’s and women’s 800m freestyle relay.

In the high school division, Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) defended its title after hauling a combined 41 gold medals in the 15–17 and 12–14 age groups. The UC Webmasters came in second with 23 combined golds across both categories.

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