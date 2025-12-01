Natica, Handy Fix Pro claim second wins in AEBC Buildrite Cup 2025

Michael Cinco (left) of Natica and Ivan Deo (right) of Handy Fix Pro | AEBC photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Natica and Handy Fix Pro notched convincing victories in their respective matches during the resumption of the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2025 over the weekend at the University of San Carlos (USC) North Campus gymnasium.

Natica, composed of licensed architects from the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP), defeated the Surfix squad from the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE), 93–78. John Therese Buhawe and Michael Cinco led the charge with 18 points each, while Miguel Cenabre contributed 16 points in the lopsided win.

READ: AEBC Buildrite Cup 2025 resumes Saturday after long break

Surfix had four players finish in double figures, led by Dave Bryan Lacson with 14 points. Nikko Harold Punay added 13 points, and Andrew Zaragosa chipped in 11, but it wasn’t enough to avoid their third straight loss.

Meanwhile, Handy Fix Pro leaned on Ivan Deo’s 24-point explosion to secure a 72–56 victory over Smartbond. Deo also had three assists and two rebounds as the team of licensed mechanical engineers clinched their second win in three games. Mark Barcenas added 19 points, and Jonathan Sotes contributed 10 points in the triumph.

Smartbond, fielded by computer engineers, suffered their first loss in three games, resulting in a three-way tie atop the standings with Natica and Handy Fix Pro. Jae Estella scored 18 points, while Michael Neri added 15 in the defeat.

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