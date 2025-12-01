USJ-R upsets DBTC in 1-0 in Cesafi high school football

USJ-R Jaguar Cubs football team | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs pulled off a shocker against the heavily favored Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves.

The Jaguar Cubs achieved a 1-0 win in the Cesafi Season 25 high school football tournament at the Cebu City Sports Center pitch on Sunday, November 30.

Luis Vincent Fernandez, USJ-R’s offensive spearhead, netted the game’s only goal in the 30th minute of the first half.

The Jaguar Cubs then held firm to deny the defending champions, handing DBTC their first loss in five matches.

READ: Don Bosco Greywolves rout San Carlos Baby Warriors in Cesafi football

Standings: Jaguars just behind Greywolves

With the victory, USJ-R improved to two wins, one loss, and three draws, totaling nine points—just one behind league leader DBTC, which now has 10 points.

Despite the setback, the Greywolves remain in strong form, preparing for the championship match of the 33rd Cebu City Olympics against Paref Springdale at the same venue.

Sacred Heart beats San Carlos

In other high school action, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles dominated the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Warriors, 4-1.

John James Santos and Antonio Benito Canton each scored twice.

Santos opened the scoring in the fifth minute and doubled it at the 30th, while Canton added goals in the 48th and 59th minutes.

Voughn Hendrik Sundo prevented a shutout for SCSC with a goal in the 80th minute.

READ: USPF make case as Cesafi title contenders with 1-0 win over UP Cebu

College Warriors beat Jaguars

In collegiate action, defending champions University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors edged the USJ-R Jaguars, 3-1.

Gianrenzo Andres Custado, Jhon Cyril Sinoy, and Ludwig Ryan Badayos scored in the 29th, 38th, and 69th minutes, respectively.

Dylan Kane Dela Fuente added a stoppage-time goal for USJ-R in the 91st minute.

The win lifted USC to a 2-3-0 record with nine points, placing them second behind USPF, which leads with 10 points from a 3-1-1 slate.

USJ-R, meanwhile, suffered their third loss in four collegiate matches, sitting in fourth place with just one point.

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