No delays allowed in 13th-month pay, Dole reminds employers

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reminds employers to not delay the release of 13th-month pay.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the holiday season grows near, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has reminded private employers to release the mandatory 13th-month pay on time.

Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma stressed that the benefit is non-negotiable and essential for the workers’ welfare.

“The 13th-month pay is a statutory right of workers. Employers must ensure timely and full compliance, as this benefit is crucial in supporting Filipino families during the holiday season,” he said in a statement.

The department urged employers to release the 13th-month pay on or before December 24, 2025, with no exemptions or delays allowed.

READ: LIST: December 2025 holidays and pay rules

Who are eligible?

Laguesma signed Labor Advisory No. 16, Series of 2025, on November 15, aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s directive on timely benefits for Filipino workers.

The advisory reminded employers that the 13-month pay covers all private sector rank-and-file employees who have worked at least one month during the year, regardless of position, employment status, or wage type.

This includes piece-rate workers, those earning fixed wages plus commissions, employees with multiple employers, and even those who have resigned, whose services have been terminated, or were on maternity leave.

The minimum 13th-month pay must be at least one-twelfth of an employee’s total basic salary for the year.

READ: How much should workers earn during the December holidays?

Computing 13th-month pay

DOLE clarified that “basic salary” covers all earnings for work done but excludes allowances and benefits like overtime, night shift, holiday pay, unused leave, and cost-of-living allowances—unless explicitly included under company policy or agreements.

For piece-rate workers, the 13th-month pay is based on total production earnings divided by 12. Meanwhile, employees earning fixed wages plus commissions receive it based on the fixed wage only.

Employers were also reminded to submit compliance reports through the DOLE Online Compliance Portal by January 15, 2026.

Reports must include company details, total employees, number of beneficiaries, amounts granted, and contact information for verification.

READ: Early 13th-month pay release in Cebu City urged for Tino rehab

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