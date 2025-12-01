‘Part of my job’: Remulla unfazed by critics at anti-corruption rally

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla | File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Chief Jonvic Remulla said he is not bothered after receiving backlash during the anti-corruption rally on Bonifacio Day last Sunday.

At a Palace briefing on Monday, the interior secretary said he protesters have freedom of speech and that he is already used to receiving criticism, particularly from netizens.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said he is not bothered by the backlash he received during the anti-corruption rally on Bonifacio Day last Sunday.

At a Palace briefing on Monday, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) chief said protesters have freedom of speech and that he is already used to receiving criticism, particularly from netizens.

READ: Luneta protesters call for resignations of Marcos, VP Duterte

“Everybody has the right to be heard, everybody has the freedom of speech, it’s enshrined in our Constitution. So, iyong ginagawa sa akin doon – pinagmumura ako, halos kung ano-anong pinagsasabi sa akin, okay lang sa akin iyon as long as they keep the peace. Karapatan naman nilang sabihin nila kung anong nararamdaman nila eh,” Remulla said.

(“Everybody has the right to be heard, everybody has the freedom of speech — it’s enshrined in our Constitution. So what they did to me there — cursing at me, saying all sorts of things about me — that’s fine with me as long as they keep the peace. It’s their right to express whatever they’re feeling.”)

“Kung damdamin ko lang ang iniintindi ninyo, eh balewala naman sa akin iyon. Kasama na rin sa trabaho ko iyon, kung sa Facebook nga, ano-anong nakukuha kong message doon – pareho na rin sa live na nangyayari. Hindi ko na iniintindi iyon, mas importante iyong trabaho ko at ang ginagawa namin,” he added.

(“If all you’re concerned about is my feelings, well, that doesn’t matter to me. That’s already part of my job — even on Facebook I get all kinds of messages, just like what happens during live events. I don’t pay attention to that anymore; what’s more important is my job and the work we’re doing.”)

During Sunday’s protest, Remulla stood atop a container van to observe the demonstration along C.M. Recto Avenue in Manila.

Rallyists, however, urged him to step down from where he was standing, with some even cursing at the official.

The rallies, held in various parts of the country, were sparked by revelations in congressional hearings about widespread corruption involving private contractors and government officials in the implementation of flood control projects.

READ: 8 Cebu officials went to UK despite threats from Tino – DILG

The event was generally peaceful, according to Remulla. / gsg

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