Minglanilla cops arrest drunk man accused of groping minor

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 40-year-old intoxicated man was taken into police custody after being accused of groping the chest of a minor in Minglanilla, Cebu, past 9 p.m. on Sunday, November 30.

Police identified the suspect as alias “Lamig,” a local resident who works at a junk shop. He was turned over to the Minglanilla Police Station by barangay personnel after the incident was reported.

In an interview on Monday, December 1, alias “Lamig” said he and his companion were returning from a friend’s house where they had attended a baptism celebration. Both men had briefly stopped to buy cigarettes before the alleged groping occurred.

The suspect claimed he could not recall the events, saying he was heavily intoxicated and had consumed more than 10 bottles of alcohol that night.

READ: Drunk man in Liloan, Cebu attacks brother over childhood grudge

At the scene, Lamig was confronted by the victim’s sibling and was reportedly smacked during the altercation.

His companion, who was with him during the incident, was also allegedly struck with wood and was taken to a hospital under arrest.

The groping victim is reportedly the child of a local councilor in Minglanilla, prompting the formal complaint and police intervention.

As of this writing, alias “Lamig” remains in police custody pending the finalization of charges, while the investigation continues.

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