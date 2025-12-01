Lapu-Lapu flooding prompts apologies from Mayor, Representative Chan

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King Chan, in a post on Saturday, November 29, thanked the city’s private sector partners for addressing a flood in Barangay Basak. She commended their dredging and desilting of a retention pond near an industrial estate, saying that long-term solutions would be achieved sooner if everyone helped one another. | Mayor Cindi King Chan/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan asked Oponganons for patience as the local government continues to address the city’s flooding problem.

The city experienced flooding on Monday morning, December 1, amid heavy rain. The weather bureau Pagasa Visayas issued a thunderstorm advisory around 9:15 a.m.

“We ask for everyone’s patience as we continue addressing the effects of this morning’s severe weather. The City Government is doing everything possible to restore normal conditions and assist affected communities,” King-Chan said in a statement.

High tide also coincided with the intense rainfall. The mayor cited Pagasa’s report that it had recorded 114 millimeters of rain from 8 to 11 a.m., equivalent to about 570,000 drums of water per square kilometer. That caused rapid flooding in low-lying areas.Read: Pagasa sees La Niña by late 2025, warns of stronger storms

Meanwhile, Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan issued an apology to all the motorists who were stuck in traffic and residents who endured flooding. The lawmaker is the mayor’s spouse.

‘Unusually severe’ rainfall

“Di mabangbang ang kakusog sa gitagak nga uwan kaganiha nga bisan ang di bahaon nga mga lugar kaniadto, gisudlan na sab og tubig nga tukma sa giingon sa Pagasa nga ‘unusually severe’ o mas kusog pa kaysa sa atong naandan nga mga bunok sa uwan kaniadto,” the lawmaker said.

(The rain earlier was unbelievably intense. Even the areas that were not vulnerable to floods before have now experienced flooding. It’s just as Pagasa has said, the rainfall was unusually severe and heavier than the rains the city used to endure.)

“Our response teams were immediately deployed and are now working with barangay DRRMs (disaster risk reduction and management councils) and the City Engineering Office on declogging, desilting, and dewatering operations using submersible pumps. Water levels in some areas, including near Grand Mall Basak, are subsiding,” she added.

Working with barangays to address Lapu-Lapu’s floods

She also ordered personnel from the City Traffic Management Office to manage the city’s road traffic for public safety.

Representative Chan said he was thankful that everyone was safe and no one was hurt during the flooding.

He also urged those who were exposed to the flood to visit their barangay health center and avail themselves of medicines against leptospirosis.

With La Niña conditions present from October 2025 until potentially February 2026, Pagasa has warned of above-normal rainfall and possibly more storms. Pagasa stands for the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

Read: Lapu-Lapu mayor: ‘No Christmas party this year’

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