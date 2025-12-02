Self-care and refreshing sips in one: Amarca Beauty Café opens its third sanctuary in Talisay City, Cebu

Cebu’s premier beauty-and-brews destination, Amarca Beauty Cafe, expands its footprint with the opening of its third branch at the South Coast Center Business Complex in Talisay City—bringing its signature blend of pampering, indulgence, and relaxation even closer to the southern crowd.

Amarca is now open for franchise, inviting entrepreneurs to join a growing brand that blends beauty, wellness, and lifestyle.

More than just another beauty spot or a simple place to grab coffee, Amarca Beauty Cafe elevates self-care into a full, sensory experience. Here, beauty treatments meet café comforts, creating a sanctuary where every visit feels both refreshing and rewarding.

“We envision a space where people can relax, recharge, and treat themselves—mind, body, and soul. A place where you can enjoy premier beauty services and indulge your favorite drinks in one beautifully curated environment,” cites Cheradee Ann Cabanlit, President of Cabanlit Group Corporation.

A haven for glow-getters

Amarca Beauty Cafe continues to raise the bar with a curated lineup of premium, safe, and expertly delivered beauty services. From rejuvenating facials designed to restore luminosity to IV beauty drips tailored to boost radiance from within, every treatment supports a holistic beauty journey. Guests can also enjoy laser hair removal, slimming procedures, and whitening services, making the clinic a true one-stop shop for those who want to look and feel their best.

Each service is performed by trained, registered professionals using trusted equipment and approved products, giving clients the confidence that their beauty is in expert hands.

As the holiday season approaches, grab the chance to avail treatment packages at discounted prices until December 31, 2025. At Amarca Beauty Cafe, the promise is simple: walk in for a treatment, walk out transformed.

Sip, savor, and self-care

What makes Amarca stand out is not just what it offers, but how it elevates the experience. True to its “beauty and brews” identity, the clinic houses a cozy café that brings warmth and delight to every visit. Guests can unwind with a freshly brewed cup of coffee, savor refreshing coolers, or indulge in something sweet.

Their menu features crowd-favorite frappes, refreshing blends, and signature matcha-infused drinks—made even more special with matcha sourced directly from Uji, Kyoto, Japan. Whether you’re waiting for your appointment or simply taking a quiet moment to pause, each sip adds a touch of comfort to your self-care routine.

To more communities

With the success of its multi-branch model and its unmistakable charm, Amarca is now open for franchise, inviting entrepreneurs to join a growing brand that blends beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. “My inspiration for joining this business reflects what many of us feel, beauty is not just a service but an experience,” cites Amarca Beauty Cafe – Talisay City Franchisee Arjerie Mae Lozada.

The concept’s unique dual-offering, professional beauty services paired with café comforts, has proven its appeal across Cebu, making it a promising business for anyone looking to invest in a modern, experience-driven market.

For more information, you may reach out to Amarca Beauty official Facebook page or call 0968 119 9379.