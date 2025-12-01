Kiko Barzaga gets 60-day suspension

Rep. Francisco ‘Kiko’ Barzaga — File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Cavite 4th District Rep. Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga has been suspended for 60 days.

This follows the House of Representatives’ adoption of the ethics committee’s recommendation on a complaint filed against him.

During the plenary session on Monday, 4Ps party-list Rep. JC Abalos read the committee’s recommendations, which were to impose a 60-day suspension against the lawmaker.

“Ultimately, Mr. Speaker, based on these standards of conduct, the committee finds the social media posts on Facebook […] unbefitting of a House member. The respondent’s reckless, offensive, and irresponsible use of his social media platform tarnishes the name, integrity, and reputation of the House of Representatives,” Abalos said.

“Mr. Speaker, after a thorough deliberation on the case, the committee finds that the actions of Rep. Barzaga imposing incendiary social media contents on his Facebook accounts and retaining and failing to remove publicly-viewable inappropriate and indecent photos to be unparliamentary and unbecoming of a House member, taken in their entirety, the actions of Rep. Barzaga bring contempt, discredit, and disrepute to the name of the House,” he added.

After reading, Abalos said the committee recommends suspending Barzaga for 60 days. The recommendation was then put to a vote, where 249 lawmakers voted in favor of adopting the committee report, five voted against it, and 11 abstained.

“Consequently, the committee finds respondent Rep. Kiko Barzaga of the 4th District of Cavite guilty of disorderly behavior by violating Section 141(a), Rule 20 of the Rules of House of Representatives, 4(c) of RA 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees […] and recommends the penalty of 60 day suspension from office without the benefit of salaries and allowances during the period of suspension,” Abalos said.

The ethics complaint against Barzaga was filed by several National Unity Party (NUP) members, including chairperson and Antipolo City 1st District Rep. Ronaldo Puno, over the Cavite solon’s alleged violation of the conduct expected of House members.

In a press briefing last September 15, Puno said that Barzaga’s social media posts, including lewd photos and an alleged ostentatious display of wealth, will be used as pieces of evidence for the ethics complaint.

One of the photos presented by Puno included a photo of a scantily-clad woman who wrapped her thighs around Barzaga’s neck.

Puno said the following violations were committed by Barzaga:

Not acting in a manner that reflects creditably on the House

Engaging in acts contrary to law, good morals, customs and public policy

Conduct that incites seditious activity

Conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and unbecoming of a Member of Congress

READ: Lewd photos, display of wealth evidence vs Barzaga, says Puno

Puno clarified they are not going after Barzaga for criticizing the government, but because there are several misleading implications of his posts that seem to trivialize issues involving the House.

Barzaga was once a member of the NUP, but he left in September after he was supposedly accused of soliciting signatures to remove former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez from his previous post.

After leaving NUP, Barzaga started posting different criticisms against House members, cabinet officials, Senate President Vicente Sotto III, and even President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

There were also insinuations from Barzaga, asking alleged “protesters” not to burn the Batasang Pambansa complex down until before they have evacuated employees and documents.

But aside from this, Puno said that Barzaga stormed the office of Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander Marcos, telling lawmakers inside to “sit down” before narrating his plans for Congress if he becomes Speaker.

Puno said it appears the Cavite lawmaker is “unwell” as his actions have not been what is normally expected of a government official. /das

ALSO READ: Kiko Barzaga storms Sandro Marcos’ office before making speakership bid

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