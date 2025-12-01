CESAFI: UC Baby Webmasters trounce SCSC in 67–49 win

Allen Doverte shoots a free throw in one of UC’s Cesafi games. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Main Baby Webmasters handed the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors a 67–49 defeat on Monday, December 1, at the Cebu Coliseum as the Cesafi Season 25 elimination round nears its conclusion.

The victory revitalized UC’s hopes for a Final Four berth, tying their record with the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats at 6–3. However, the Junior Wildcats hold the tiebreaker after defeating UC in their season opener on September 20.

CIT-U must now beat SCSC on Wednesday, December 3, to secure the No. 4 spot. If they fail, they would need UC to lose to the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers on December 4 to keep their Final Four hopes alive.

READ: UC Baby Webmasters outlast DBTC in overtime

In the win over SCSC, John Gabriel Giganto led UC with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double, adding a block and a steal. Allen Doverte came close to a double-double himself, contributing 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

For SCSC, Neil Ashley Ibarita shone individually, pouring in a game-high 24 points while also recording eight steals, three rebounds, and two assists. Joshua Pilapil added 10 points, but the Baby Warriors fell to their eighth loss in nine outings.

UC controlled the game throughout, stretching their lead to as many as 25 points, 62–37. The Baby Webmasters dominated the paint, 42–26, and received strong support from the bench, which contributed 39 points. SCSC, meanwhile, outpaced UC in fast-break points, 23–16, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

ALSO READ: CESAFI: UC Baby Webmasters stun top-ranked CEC Dragons in come-from-behind win

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