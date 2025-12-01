World Aids Day: Central Visayas among top 5 regions for HIV

“After decades of progress, the HIV response stands at a crossroads,” the World Health Organization (WHO) said on December 1, 2025. | WHO illustration

CEBU CITY, Central Visayas – At least 349 individuals in Central Visayas were newly confirmed in July-September to be living with the human immunodeficiency virus, which if left untreated may lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (Aids).

Nationwide, 5,583 were newly diagnosed people living with HIV (PLHIV) during the third quarter, the Department of Health (DOH) reported.

That’s about 22% more than the newly diagnosed PLHIV in the same months in 2024.

Central Visayas emerged among the five regions in the country with the largest PLHIV communities, accounting for about 6% of the total.

Metro Manila reported the highest number of newly diagnosed individuals, at 1,219 or 22% of the total, the DOH Epidemiology Bureau reported.

On World Aids Day, December 1, the World Health Organization (WHO) asked governments to expand access to new WHO-approved tools.

‘Change the trajectory of the HIV epidemic’

These include lenacapavir (LEN), which is injected twice a year as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV from spreading.

Read: HIV/AIDS: What is it and how to avoid it?

“We face significant challenges, with cuts to international funding, and prevention stalling,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“At the same time, we have significant opportunities, with exciting new tools with the potential to change the trajectory of the HIV epidemic. Expanding access to those tools for people at risk of HIV everywhere must be priority number one for all governments and partners.”

Foreign aid cuts have further jeopardized the lives of PLHIV.

Top 5 regions in the Philippines for HIV

As of October 2025, as many as 2.5 million people who had used PrEP in 2024 lost access to their medications, the AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition told the WHO.

The WHO reported 1.3 million new infections in 2024, with an estimated 40.8 million globally living with HIV.

Also in the top five in the Philippines from July-September 2025 were Calabarzon/Region 4 (957 newly diagnosed persons), Central Luzon/Region 3 (557 newly diagnosed PLHIV), and Davao/Region 11 (with 326).

Read: Cebu City sees rise in HIV cases among young adults

Nationwide, an average of 1,731 were newly diagnosed each month from January to September this year.

That exceeds the monthly averages of 1,459 people in 2024 and 1,435 people in 2023.

By age group, those 25-34 years old accounted for 42% of the total new diagnoses, or 2,363 individuals.

About 87% of the newly diagnosed PLHIV acquired the virus through sexual contact.

Mother-to-child transmission affected 13 individuals

The DOH reported that 13 of the new diagnoses resulted from mother-to-child transmission.

At least one newly diagnosed person had contracted the virus after sharing an infected needle.

“We are entering a new era of powerful innovations in HIV prevention and treatment,” said Dr. Tereza Kasaeva, director of WHO’s Department for HIV, TB, Hepatitis and STIs.

“By pairing these advances with decisive action, supporting communities, and removing structural barriers, we can ensure that key and vulnerable populations have full access to life-saving services.”

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