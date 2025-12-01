BOC says Discaya luxury vehicles face destruction if left unsold at auction

The four remaining luxury cars of contractor couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya, which were recently seized by the government, will be auctioned on Friday, December 5, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said on Saturday. Photo from the Bureau of Customs

MANILA, Philippines — The luxury vehicles owned by contractors Pacifico and Sarah Discaya may be destroyed if no one bids for them in the December 5 auction.

This was confirmed on Monday by Bureau of Customs (BOC) Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Bendijo.

The Discayas are among those being inked to anomalous government flood control projects.

The vehicles on the auction block are a 2023 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, 2022 Bentley Bentayga, 2022 Toyota Tundra, and 2023 Toyota Sequoia.

READ: BOC to auction 4 remaining Discaya luxury cars on Dec. 5

“Aside from the disposition based on sale, we can still resort to condemnation or sirain na lang talaga ‘yung mga vehicles na ‘yan (or just destroy those vehicles), that is still an available option,” said Bendijo in a press conference.

However, the official noted that the BOC—due to the current state of the country—prefers to convert the vehicles into revenue rather than simply destroying the luxury cars.

“It’s really an exercise of discretion on the part of the Commission, in fact we could have dispensed with the auction and went straight to the condemnation,” said Bendijo.

“Although the inclination of the commission is to convert it into revenue, because considering the state of our country, we are in need of more of a budget rather than destroying the forfeited items,” he added.

The remaining vehicles are set for auction at a lower base price on Dec. 5 compared to their initial value last Nov. 17, with the Discayas’ Rolls-Royce Cullinan receiving the biggest adjustment, going down by almost P10 million from the previous price of P45,314,391.11.

The Toyota Tundra went down by around P1.5 million, the Sequoia by around P2.6 million, and the Bentley Bentayga by around P3.2 million.

“We’re hoping that by lowering the price we are encouraging and enticing more bidders to participate which would eventually lead to better competition,” said Bendijo.

Meanwhile, Bendijo said the BOC may also accept direct offers if there are vehicles with no takers after the second auction.

With direct offers, the BOC no longer determines the floor price for the vehicles and will instead come from the buyer.

“If there is no other offer that would be accepted within a given timeframe, then the BOC can consider disposing of that asset under that direct offer system,” Bendijo said.

However, Bendijo maintained that the BOC commissioner will continue to have the prerogative to accept or deny offers made in a direct-offer system.

Meanwhile, Bendijo said that the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has also recently issued a notice of restraint and levy on the remaining vehicles of the Discayas still under the BOC’s custody.“We were also in receipt of that notice and it’s commanding the BOC to turn over properties of the Discayas to the BIR. So I think it will be coordinated with the BIR because they have to take custody over the 17 pa na remaining,” he said.

Bendijo made these pronouncements after joining a Technical Working Group meeting at the Independent Commission for Infrastructure to discuss ongoing coordination efforts on asset recovery.

Apart from the BOC, representatives from the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Department of Public Works and Highways, and the Department of Justice joined the meeting. /gsg

ALSO READ: Discaya luxury cars: 3 of 7 vehicles sold, P38M raised in auction

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP