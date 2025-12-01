Over 200 charged for violence in Sept. 21 anti-corruption rally

A commotion breaks during the anti-corruption march in Mendiola, Manila last Sept. 21, 2025. | INQUIRER.net photo by Jason Sigales

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday that a congressman, retired general, and several businessmen are among the at least 200 individuals charged in connection with violent incidents during the Sept. 21 anti-corruption rallies.

“Not less than 200 ang na-file-an natin ng kaso doon, and these cases ay yung iba nililitis na,” acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a press briefing in Camp Crame.

(We filed cases against not less than 200, and some of these cases are already being tried in court.)

Violations of Batas Pambansa No. 880, arson, physical injuries, and inciting to sedition, were among the charges filed against the suspects, he said, but he did not provide a complete breakdown of the cases.

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At the briefing, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Director Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander Morico II declined to identify the charged individuals.

“There is a congressman. There is a retired high-ranking general among those na nakasuhan. There are businessmen. Continuing ang investigation namin,” Morico, however, bared.

(There is a congressman. There is a retired high-ranking general among those whom we filed against. There are businessmen. Our investigation is continuing.)

The CIDG previously confirmed that it filed a case against Cavite 4th District Rep. Kiko Barzaga for inciting to sedition in connection with both the Sept. 21 rallies and the Oct. 12 rally at Forbes Park, where he called on the President to step down.

Further, the CIDG previously said it filed cases against 97 individuals over the riots at the Ayala Bridge and the Mendiola Peace Arch last Sept. 21.

Police arrested over 200 individuals during the riots, including around 90 minors.

Two people were killed during the commotion, prompting human rights groups to condemn law enforcement for supposedly not exercising “maximum tolerance.”

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