Underground cabling in storm-prone areas eyed

A toppled electric post in Pandan, Catanduanes, during Super Typhoon Uwan (Fung-wong) on November 9, 2025. | MDRRMO Pandan, Catanduanes photo

MANILA – Measures to allow faster power line repairs are being studied, including the possibility of designing an underground cabling system in storm-prone areas by 2026.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin, in a briefing Monday, December 1, said that power is now back in most of the areas in Luzon and the Visayas that recent typhoons struck, except for several areas in Catanduanes and far-flung or mountainous communities.

She said she expected full restoration of power in these areas by December 22.

“But what we also want to do is build back better (and) stronger posts that can withstand 300 kilometers per hour of wind so that when we have more storms, hopefully it stays put at hindi na tayo uulit pa ng restoration (and we don’t have to restore it again),” she said.

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‘Be conscious about the value of energy’

“One of our ambitions and our hopes (is) that by next year, we can design one city, or two, that is a typhoon-prone area where we can put underground cables already,” she said.

She noted the intensive repair done in several areas that have been hit by typhoons.

Typhoon Tino on November 4, 2025 cut off power supply in up to 227 cities and towns, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Monitoring Council (NDRRMC) reported.

As of November 26 or more than three weeks after, 74% of those cities and towns already had their power supply back.

Super Typhoon Uwan, which struck on November 9, cut off electricity in up to 553 cities and towns.

The NDRRMC’s report as of November 26 said that workers had restored power supply in about 47% of those communities.

The Department of Energy (DOE) opened on Monday an exhibit that shows models of various power generation facilities using different technologies.

Garin underscored the need for the public “to be conscious about the value of energy” and to help the government achieve energy efficiency.

“Let’s learn how to conserve energy and let’s learn how to be more efficient in our use of energy,” she said. (PNA)

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