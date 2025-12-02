Faster, 40% cheaper internet among DICT’s 2026 targets

An easier registration process for new internet service providers is among the targets of Republic Act 12234 or the Konektadong Pinoy Act, the Department of Information and Communications Technology said.

MANILA – How would you like internet services that are not only faster, but also cost up to 40% less than what you currently pay?The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said it has released the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Konektadong Pinoy (KP) Act. It expects that the law, once enforced, will lower internet prices, attract new foreign players, and expand connectivity to remote communities.

At a media briefing on Monday, December 1, DICT Secretary Henry Aguda said that the agency aims for at least a 40-percent drop in internet costs by 2026.

Faster, more affordable internet in Southeast Asia

“In ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), we are number 6 in terms of affordability. For us to move up to number 1 or 2, the reduction should be at least 40 percent,” Aguda said in Filipino. “That’s the target.”

“Now, it shouldn’t just be a price reduction. Because in terms of quality and speed, we’re also a bit low. So, what should happen is, it will get cheaper and the quality will get better. That’s what needs to be done,” he added.

Sarah Maria Sison, DICT undersecretary for policy, legal, and communications, said the public may now access the IRR through the DICT website.

It was completed in 60 days, ahead of the 90 days required by law.

“Hopefully, by December, the provisions can already be implemented,” she said.

Read: Free Wi-Fi Law: Aquino calls for free internet access in public schools

What the Konektadong Pinoy Act provides

Sison said that the IRR, signed on Nov. 5, streamlines processes for new internet service providers, improves competition, and speeds up permitting and registration. He expects these steps to drive down internet costs.

Aguda earlier pointed out that the KP Act was one of the priority legislation under the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council and a key directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Republic Act 12234 or the Konektadong Pinoy Act lapsed into law on August 24, 2025.

Effective on September 14, it mandates faster permitting and registration for new internet service providers, and increased competition in telecommunications.

The hope is that these will fill long-standing gaps in access and affordability.

Sison, meanwhile, confirmed that foreign internet companies are preparing to enter the Philippine market.

Several firms from the United States and Europe have expressed interest in establishing operations in the country.

How much do you pay for internet each month?

Current internet prices range from ₱480 to ₱1,300 for basic plans, with premium postpaid packages reaching ₱10,000.

Each megabit per second (Mbps), which measures data transfer speeds, is ₱10 to ₱14 for prepaid users and ₱3 to ₱10 for postpaid, Sison said.

Consumers should start feeling improvements by next year, she added.

“Hopefully, by next year, it would be felt already. Of course, we also expect the market forces to come into play. So, we’re looking forward to that,” she said. (PNA)

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