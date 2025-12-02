DILG chief: Zaldy Co may be in Portugal

Resigned Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co | Inquirer.net

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said on Monday that resigned Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co was believed to be in Portugal.

Anyone, who may spot Co, is encouraged by Remulla, at a Palace briefing, to take a picture of him and report it to the proper authorities or post the photo online so they can quickly determine his whereabouts.

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“Zaldy Co is believed to be in Europe, suspected to be in Portugal. He is suspected to have a Portuguese passport acquired so many years ago,” he said.

“Naki-usap kami sa lahat ng mga Pilipino sa buong mundo na kung makita nila si Zaldy Co kung pwede nilang piktyuran, ipadala agad, i-post agad sa internet para may idea tayo kung nasan siya,” Remulla added.

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(We are appealing to Filipinos around the world that if they spot Zaldy Co, take a picture of him, send it immediately, and post it online so we can have an idea of his whereabouts.)

Remulla, however, deferred to the Department of Foreign Affairs for any information regarding Co’s reported possession of a “golden visa.”

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A “golden visa” allows a foreign citizen to stay in foreign country if they are an investor.

Co is wanted by the government for alleged graft and malversation in connection with a P289.5-million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro.

Remulla previously said the International Criminal Police Organization had already issued a blue notice for the former lawmaker, and that a red notice could be issued next. /gsg

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