Ankle to knee-deep water floods Alegria, Cebu on Monday

By: Doris C. Bongac - Senior Copy Editior - CDN Digital | December 02,2025 - 06:55 AM

| Photo from Alegria MDRRMO

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Students coming from public and private schools in Alegria town in southern Cebu were sent home earlier than usual on Monday, December 1, following the sudden rise in water level caused by the heavy downpour.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) said that the downpour on Monday morning caused ankle to knee-deep flooding in parts of their town.

| Photo from Alegria MDRRMO

Pagasa recorded 114 millimeters of rainfall in just a few hours of downpour on Monday that was equivalent to nearly three days worth of average rainfall.

READ: Lapu-Lapu flooding prompts apologies from Mayor, Representative Chan

“The heavy downpour overwhelmed drainage systems, causing water buildup even in areas that rarely experience flooding,” the Alegria MDRRMO said in an advisory.

“Several schools also reported flooded classrooms and surroundings, prompting precautionary measures for the safety of students and personnel,” it added.

READ: EXPLAINER: What does 100–200 mm of heavy rainfall look like in real life?

Afternoon classes were suspended and the students were sent home.

The MDRRMO placed the municipality under close monitoring, particularly areas with previously reported landslides, to ensure early detection of any movement or potential hazards due to the saturated soil.

Alegria is a municipality in the Province of Cebu located 131 kilometers south of Cebu City.

READ: 1 to 2 cyclones may enter PH in December – Pagasa

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