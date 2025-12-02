Bohol logs 81 leptospirosis cases, 5 deaths in 2025

By: Doris C. Bongac - Senior Copy Editior - CDN Digital | December 02,2025 - 07:38 AM

| File photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Bohol Provincial government is urging its constituents, who were exposed to flood waters, to immediately seek medical intervention to avoid leptospirosis infection.

Data consolidated from January 1 to November 22, 2025 show a massive rise in number of infections in the island province with 81 reported cases and five deaths.

The Bohol Provincial Health Office (PHO) logged a 142.4 percent increase in the number of cases that were reported this year as compared to 33 cases and one death that were reported in 2024.

READ: Leptospirosis in Cebu soar to 117 cases, 7 deaths, post-Tino

“Daghan ang mga lugar karon nga nakasinati og baha tungod sa ulan nga dala sa bagyong Verbena,” Dr. Fruserma Mary Uy, the PHO head, said in an advisory that was shared by the provincial government.

(Various areas experienced flooding because of the downpour caused by the recent Tropical Depression Verbena.)

READ: Leptospirosis: Cebu hospitals bracing for influx of patients

However, Uy said that there was no cause for alarm as the disease was “preventable” and “treatable” if given immediate medical attention.

Leptospirosis

According to the PHO data, majority of the leptospirosis cases in Bohol, or 87.65 percent, infected men mostly aged between 31 to 40 years old.

Most of the infections were reported in the northern towns of Trinidad, Talibon, Ubay, San Miguel, and Carmen.

READ: Leptospirosis can be deadly if not treated immediately, DOH warns public

Uy is urging those who were exposed to flood waters, when Tropical Depression Verbena hit Bohol and other parts of the Visayas, to consult a doctor.

Moreover, PHO has intensified its information and education campaigns in the affected communities and distributed a box of doxycycline to individuals assessed to be at risk following flood exposure.

Its symptoms include fever that would last for more than two days, chills, headache, muscle pain, and calf tenderness, with severe cases showing diarrhea, jaundice, red eyes, or organ complications.

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