Pagasa: LPA outside PAR has ‘high’ chance of becoming tropical depression

A low pressure area is being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. | DOST-Pagasa

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A low pressure area (LPA) has formed on Monday afternoon, December 1, and is being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by the state weather bureau.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the LPA has a high potential of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 to 48 hours.

READ: Pagasa warns: LPA may form next week, could become tropical cyclone

“We can see in our forecast track that it may possibly make landfall in Eastern Visayas or Caraga. But for now, there is still high uncertainty on its possible track,” said weather specialist Chenel Dominguez.

Pagasa said the LPA is not yet affecting weather conditions in the country.

However, localized rains and thunderstorms may still develop over southern Mindanao due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and over extreme northern Luzon due to the northeast monsoon (amihan).

READ: PH may experience up to 16 cyclones from August to December – Pagasa

‘Wilma’

Pagasa reported that rains might affect the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Mindanao as early as Friday and could persist through the weekend.

After making its first landfall, the weather system is expected to move across Visayas.

As of 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 2, the LPA was last located 1,280 km east of Eastern Visayas.

Once it enters the PAR as a tropical cyclone, it will be assigned the local name “Wilma.”

READ: 1 to 2 cyclones may enter PH in December – Pagasa

Tropical cyclones in Decemeber

Meanwhile, Pagasa reported that one to two tropical cyclones may still form this December.

According to weather specialist Leanne Loreto, most of the tropical cyclones that have entered the country in past Decembers are “landfalling,” meaning they cross directly over land and typically bring strong winds and heavy rains to affected areas.

Historical data showed that these usually affect the Visayas, southern Luzon, and northern and eastern Mindanao.

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