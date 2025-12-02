Courts required to have sign language interpreters – SC

Supreme Court. | File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Courts are now required to appoint accredited Filipino sign language (FSL) interpreters following the approval of the Rules on FSL Interpreting in the Judiciary that fully implements Republic Act 11106 or the Filipino Sign Language Act.

The new rule will take effect on December 15, 2025, following its publication in the Official Gazette, two newspapers of general circulation, and on the SC website.

In a resolution dated October 28, 2025, the Supreme Court (SC) said the new rule, once it takes effect, will apply to all court proceedings involving d/Deaf Filipinos at any stage of litigation.

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“The Office of the Court Administrator (OCA) must furnish all courts with an up-to-date list of accredited FSL interpreters and Deaf relay interpreters,” the SC said.

The core principle of the rule is affirming the right of d/Deaf persons to choose their preferred mode of communication.

The new rule defines “Deaf” (uppercase D) as Filipinos who use FSL and collectively identify as a community, while “deaf” (lowercase d) refers to Filipinos with hearing loss who may or may not use sign language or identify with the Deaf community.

“This is to emphasize that all Filipino Deaf are deaf, but not all deaf Filipinos are Deaf,” read the SC Public Information Office said quoting the Court’s resolution.

The Rules prescribe specific guidelines to ensure effective communication, such as the interpreter’s physical position relative to the d/Deaf party/witness during hearings, the interpreter’s advance access to case documents for review, video recording of the testimonies of d/Deaf individuals, and interpreting protocols.

In cases of errors, the court may consult with counsel and interpreters to assess if the error is substantial.

“Interpreters must maintain a high standard of professionalism and impartiality, providing accurate interpretation, maintaining confidentiality, and respecting the d/Deaf person’s identity, language, and culture,” the SC said as it stated that grounds for removal include incapacity, fraud, breach of confidentiality, or willful violation of laws.

For now, the SC said certification, training, and examination will not be required until the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino establishes a national system of standards.

“Until then, applicants may submit proof of training from a sign language institution or certificates of court appearances. Accreditation is valid for three years and requires at least 24 hours of continuing education for renewal,” the SC said.

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