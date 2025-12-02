Search and retrieval ops continue for 6 missing in Cebu City after Tino

Search and retrieval operations continue as six individuals from Cebu City remain missing after Typhoon Tino. | CDN Photo/Marc Cosep

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Nearly a month after the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, the Cebu City government continues its search and retrieval operations for the six individuals who remain missing.

City Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said their teams had been working nonstop to find the unrecovered bodies.

“Ang atong grupo sa Cebu City Disaster ongoing gihapon ang search and retrieval. Walay putol. Naabot na tag Compostela from Paril,” he told reporters on Monday, December 1.

READ: 3 weeks after Tino: 44 still missing in Cebu, search continues

(Our team from the Cebu City Disaster office has been continuously conducting the search and retrieval operations. We have already reached as far as Compostela coming from Paril.)

The six missing persons are from the northern parts of Cebu City and were residents of riverside communities.

Inter-agency efforts

Tumulak said that the city government would conduct a profiling on December 17, 2025, along with the Management of the Dead and Missing (MDM).

“Usa sa mga activity himuon is the DNA testing so that naa tay files aning mga next of kin. In case naa tay makit-an [nga bodies], mailhan dayon,” he said.

(One of the activities we will conduct is DNA testing, so we can have records of the victims’ next of kin. In case we recover any bodies, they can be identified right away.)

READ: Lusaran, Cebu City still struggling, families seek rebuilding, school aid

The MDM is comprised of the National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine National Police forensic teams, the city health department, and concerned local government units.

Meanwhile, the families of the missing individuals are also set to meet with the city government on the same day.

Identifying the recovered

Tumulak stressed that DNA testing would be needed to properly identify any recovered bodies and prevent confusion when families would come forward to claim them.

He cited one instance when two families tried to claim one recovered individual found in a mountain barangay in Compostela because of their similar clothing.

“Mao na atong gilakayan karon. Duna unya tay makit-an nga recovered bodies, magproblema unya ta og naay mag-away sa pagclaim,” he said.

READ: Crew, fired for using van amid Tino, helped rescue 6 in Liloan

(That’s what we’re trying to avoid now. If we recover more bodies, we don’t want to end up with families arguing over who gets to claim them.)

The person was later identified through a ring recognized by a family member.

The city councilor also shared that another body was recovered along the Cotcot River on November 27. The deceased has since been buried, but has yet to be identified through DNA testing.

Challenges faced

Tumulak said the city government was trying its best to recover the missing individuals after families sought assistance.

He added that they had coordinated with the local disaster response teams in Compostela and Liloan for the search and retrieval operations, while the MDM had been sent to help identify the recovered bodies.

Personnel continue to work daily despite challenges like foul odors from dead animals and hard-to-reach terrain.

READ: EU provides over P85M in humanitarian aid for Cebu after Tino, Uwan

“We cannot say na ihunong kay we know the agony and pains sa family. If we say nga among hunongon, it is unfair for the family,” he said.

(We cannot say we will stop because we understand the agony and pain of the families. If we say we will stop, it would be unfair to them.)

As of November 26, 2025, Cebu Province has recorded 43 missing persons. Over 11,000 families were displaced, while 96 died after massive flooding that washed out several localities.

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