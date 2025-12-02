DOLE orders employers: Suspend work in case of immediate danger

The Department of Labor and Employment has enforced new safety protocols to boost workplace disaster readiness. | INQUIRER File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Employers are advised to suspend work in immediate danger and adopt flexible arrangements to reduce risks, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said in a recent labor advisory.

On November 15, Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma signed Labor Advisory No. 15-2025, setting clearer safety and preparedness standards for workplaces facing disruptive events.

The advisory defined disruptive events as natural or human-induced hazards that may halt operations and place workers in imminent danger like industrial accidents and public health emergencies.

This also includes disasters such as earthquakes, typhoons, and floods.

READ: Cebu BPO workers decry ‘forced’ return to work right after quake

Comprehensive safety program

Under the advisory, employers are required to develop a comprehensive safety program to ensure protection before, during, and after hazardous occurrences.

The program must include measures for planning and engineering safeguards for facilities, evacuation protocols and communication systems, and providing protective equipment to ensure safety during emergencies.

Meanwhile, essential sectors such as utilities and health services are instructed to maintain a minimum number of personnel to ensure the continuity of critical operations during emergencies.

READ: Osmeña on BPO firms ignoring quake safety: ‘We’ll hit them where it hurts’

Reminder for workers

Workers are reminded to follow safety procedures and promptly report any imminent danger to their employers.

DOLE emphasized that employees who refuse unsafe work or report imminent danger during disruptive events must not face administrative sanctions.

However, the agency also reiterated that the “no work, no pay” rule continues to apply during work suspensions unless company policies or collective agreements offer more favorable terms.

READ: DOLE-7 to BPO firm: Stop operations until violations are corrected

Recent violations

The advisory came after a series of calamities struck the country, including an earthquake on September and two typhoons on November.

DOLE Central Visayas (DOLE-7) previously ordered a Cebu-based BPO company to halt operations after investigations found employees were exposed to unsafe conditions following the September 30 earthquake.

READ: Dole orders employers to adopt workplace safety program

The firm lacked an Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Plan, proper hazard assessments, and a functional Safety and Health Committee, among other safety deficiencies.

DOLE-7 said the company must submit corrective requirements or face daily fines of up to ₱100,000, while affected workers may be temporarily reassigned or paid during the work stoppage.

Another BPO firm was also served a notice to submit proof of compliance, with DOLE-7 warning that stricter inspections will continue in the future.

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